‘No one’ is above the law, SC’s top prosecutor Alan Wilson says after Murdaugh murder verdict

The prosecutors who delivered a guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial exulted in their victory Thursday night, after the disgraced Lowcountry attorney was convicted in a Colleton County courtroom of murdering his wife and son.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the large prosecution team had lived in college dorm-like conditions in Walterboro throughout the trial, “getting on each other’s nerves at times.”

“But it was all worth it because we got to bring justice and be a voice for Maggie and Paul Murdaugh,” Wilson said.

Wilson praised the people of Walterboro, the small Lowcountry town that has had national and international attention thrust upon them. Many of those local residents were encouraging and supportive whenever they interacted with the prosecutors around town, he said.

“You don’t know how good that feels when you’re under an incredible amount of stress, an incredible amount of scrutiny,” Wilson said.

South Carolina’s justice system withstood doubts that it could deliver a fair verdict, as Wilson noted that the verdict proved no one is above the law.

Thanking lead prosecutor Creighton Waters for his work on the case, Wilson noted that TV personality Nancy Grace had called Waters “pale and gaunt.”

“That’s because he hasn’t been eating or sleeping,” Wilson said.

Waters thanked the jury for delivering a guilty verdict, saying he knew they “would see through the one last con Alex Murdaugh was trying to pull, and they did.”

“It doesn’t matter who your family is, it doesn’t how much money people think you have, it doesn’t matter how prominent you are,” Waters said. “If you break the law, if you do wrong, if you commit murder, the state of South Carolina will hold you accountable.”

After a six-week trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Murdaugh, 54, was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The disgraced Lowcountry attorney had already been disbarred, fired from his job, and faces close to 100 separate charges of theft and financial crimes in a separate trial. Now he has two murder convictions on his record as well.

Sentencing of Murdaugh will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday. He faces life in prison.