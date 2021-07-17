No One in California Wants to Host Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rally

Megan Varner/Getty

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped the third time might be the charm for finding a California venue to host their “America First” rally tonight.

They were wrong: the alternate spot they picked, the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center, canceled on Saturday afternoon, just hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

This came after two separate venues, the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills and the Riverside Convention Center, canceled on the pair after protesters flooded the respective owners with complaints.

In Riverside, city council members also chimed in to voice their concern, with council member Ronald Fierro saying, “The hateful and racist rhetoric that will be perpetrated at this event by these two well-known extremists has absolutely no place in our City.”

In what seemed like a last-minute reprieve for those who RSVPed for the free event (“VIP” tickets, which include photo opps with Gaetz and Taylor Greene, cost $250), the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center stepped in on Saturday morning.

But it seemed that a countdown to a third cancellation was inevitable after Mike Lyster, spokesperson for the city of Anaheim, released a statement Saturday morning condemning the plans.

“We learned of the planned relocation of this event to a private venue in our city late Friday. It is not a decision by or supported by the city of Anaheim,” the statement said. “As a city we respect free speech but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values. We are looking into this matter this morning.”

Thank you all for your comments. We appreciate your help in sharing accurate information. This is NOT at the Anaheim Convention Center, a city-owned venue, and is planned at a private venue, the Anaheim Event Center. We continue to address this matter. — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) July 17, 2021

The Anaheim Event Center’s Yelp page and Facebook page were quickly flooded by negative comments. “Great venue if you like businesses that work with those under investigation for molesting a child, or who promote executing public officials. I assume the toilets here overflow onto the floor,” one wrote.

“When you host Nazi sympathizers, fascists, child sex traffickers, insurrectionists (to name just a few), one star on Yelp is actually a compliment,” another wrote.

When reached for comment, Elizabeth Camarillo, the director of operations for the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center, declined to comment.

But, moments later, the City of Anaheim tweeted that the America First rally was canned. “The city of Anaheim shared public safety concerns with the [venue] operator, and those concerns are shared by the operator,” a statement read.

Gaetz, who is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking and abuse of a minor, tweeted through the controversy, saying the city of Anaheim’s statement “are going to make great exhibits in the lawsuit @RepMTG and I will be filing.” He urged supporters to “join us at our alternate location”— the Anaheim Event Center.

These quotes are going to make great exhibits in the lawsuit @RepMTG and I will be filing.



Meanwhile, join us today at our alternate location.



Sign up at https://t.co/i6hvga79kU https://t.co/jGeup9oZ1Z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 17, 2021

Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, was booted from her House Committees teams in February after videos surfaced of her harassing school shooting survivors and promoting conspiracy theories about QAnon, 9/11, and the death of John F. Kennedy Jr.

CNN found that she had liked a Facebook post calling for the execution of Nancy Pelosi back in 2019. She has also suggested that California wildfires are caused by Jewish space lasers, pushed conspiracy theories about school shootings, and compared the Senate mandates to the Holocaust, which she later apologized for.

