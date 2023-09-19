No one in custody after back-to-back stabbings

Sep. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — No one has been arrested in the cases of two connected and consecutive stabbings that took place on Sunday night in downtown Traverse City.

Police were first called to Front Street right outside the Coin Slot on Sunday at approximately 9:50 p.m. to reports of a stabbing, according to Traverse City Police Department Lt. Adam Gray.

After an initial investigation, law enforcement learned that a 32-year-old Traverse City man had stabbed a 38-year-old Charlevoix man in his right forearm multiple times with a knife after arguing over a cellphone.

By the time police showed up at the Coin Slot, Gray said the suspect had already taken off, and they were unable to find him after a K-9 search.

Gray explained that these wounds were "severe lacerations," and the Charlevoix man was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center for his injuries. His friend and a witness to the stabbing, a 30-year-old Traverse City man, accompanied him to the hospital.

While TCPD officers were still at the Coin Slot investigating the incident, they received another call at approximately 10:58 p.m. This time, it was to another stabbing near the 800 block of South Division Street, in an area commonly referred to as "the Pines."

Gray said the friend of the initial injured person was walking back from the hospital on the Men's Trail when he encountered the 32-year-old who had stabbed his friend earlier that night. The 30-year-old Traverse City man then allegedly confronted him and began to punch him multiple times, taking him down to the ground.

At this point, the 32-year-old man stabbed the 30-year-old in the chest area with the same knife he had used previously, according to police reports. He then ran off into the wooded area by the Men's Trail.

The 30-year-old man then walked back to Munson Medical Center to receive treatment for his wound, Gray said. That's when hospital security called 911 to report there had been another stabbing.

Both stab wounds were non-life threatening injuries, Gray confirmed. The Charlevoix man has since been released from Munson, he said, but the 30-year-old Traverse City man was kept in the hospital overnight for monitoring.

TCPD officers tried to locate the 32-year-old man with a drone, but were unsuccessful. Gray said they were unable to do a K-9 search at that time because of officer safety concerns.

To his knowledge, none of the men involved in the stabbings are currently residing at the Pines. He said the department has identified all three of them. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

A Coin Slot staff member said they were told not to talk about the case yet because it's an active investigation.

Both investigations remain open, and Gray said there are no risks to public safety at this time.

TCPD was assisted in their investigative efforts by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.