‘No one that didn’t love her.’ Fayette County bus monitor killed in car crash remembered by family

A Fayette County Public School system bus monitor was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, her older sister Amanda Edwards confirmed.

Mary Perry, a member of the district’s transportation department and mother of two was killed in a crash that occurred in Grant County and involved three vehicles. She leaves behind twin 8-year-old boys.

Perry’s sister, Edwards, said her sister was someone who loved her friends, family and two sons dearly.

“I want people to know how good of a person she was,” Edwards said. “There was no one that didn’t love her. The boys were the light of her life.”

Edwards said her sister had worked as a bus monitor since November 2023.

“The superintendent and FCPS family was made aware of the tragic loss of Ms. Perry,” district spokesperson Dia Davidson said in a Sunday text message. “We ask that all respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

In addition to spending time with family, Perry loved to cook and was incredibly generous to those who were struggling. Edwards said Perry’s death comes just four months after the death of their older sister, who passed away from health issues.

“The thought of losing my sisters in such a short amount of time is like being lost,” Edwards said. “All of them, just both of them, it was a freak accident and sudden. You are here one minute and now you are gone.”

According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation into Mary Perry’s accident discovered two people died and two others were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of other individuals involved in the crash. No other details related to the crash were released Sunday.

Edwards said the Grant County coroner informed her the vehicle Perry was in rolled a couple of times, and she was ejected from it.

Edwards is accepting donations through Venmo and Cashapp to cover expenses related to Perry’s boys. Venmo donations can be made to @Amanda-Edwards-38803 or Cashapp to $AmandaPerry82.