‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

Dawson White
·2 min read
It appears no one was driving a Tesla Model S when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames, killing the two people in the car, Texas police say.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in a Spring subdivision, KTRK reported.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving a call about an explosion in the woods, according to the outlet.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct Four, said the two passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, KHOU reported.

Authorities found one body in the front passenger seat and another in the backseat, according to the outlet.

Police have not released the passengers’ names.

The car’s batteries kept reigniting, making it difficult for fire crews to extinguish the blaze, officials say.

An investigation showed that “no one was driving” the 2019 vehicle when it crashed, Herman told KPRC.

Authorities don’t believe anyone else was in the car when the crash occurred, per KPRC.

Tesla vehicles have an autopilot function that allows the “car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane under your active supervision,” according to a description on the company’s website.

It hasn’t been reported whether the vehicle was in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.

Police said the car was traveling at a high speed when it ran off the road and into a tree during a turn in a cul-de-sac, according to KPRC. It immediately burst into flames.

As crews worked to put out the fire, the fully electric car’s batteries kept igniting, making it difficult for crews to extinguish the blaze, KTRK reported.

It took crews four hours to put out the fire, using more than 30,000 gallons of water in the process, according to KHOU. Herman said that crews had to contact Tesla for help extinguishing the flames.

Autopsies will be performed on both passengers, KPRC reported.

McClatchy News has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Spring is just north of Houston.

    They may not have been wearing uniform, but the Royal family's military ties were plain to see in the medals they wore to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday. The Queen decreed that the men should wear morning suits with black ties and the women day dresses amid concerns that the Duke of Sussex could have ended up being the only senior royal not in uniform after relinquishing his royal and military ties last year. The Duke of York had also sparked ructions by demanding to go dressed as an Admiral, despite his promotion to that rank in the Royal Navy being deferred after he stepped down from public duties in November 2019 over his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. All the Queen's children and the Duke of Cambridge wore the Garter Star, representing the Order of the Garter which is the highest order of chivalry in the British honours system and at the sovereign's sole discretion. The Duke of Kent, 85 – the oldest member of the Royal family taking part in the walking procession – wore, among his other medals, the King George Coronation Medal, while those present for the Queen's Coronation in 1953, including the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Gloucester, wore the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal.