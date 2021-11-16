No one facing charges yet in Tucson trailer park shooting that killed 4

Shooting

The Tucson Police Department said they had not filed any charges in a shooting in Tucson on Nov. 14 that killed four young adults following a social gathering.

The identities of the deceased are: 18-year-old Juan Jose Martinez, 22-year-old Manuel Adolfo Vazquez, and 24-year-old Luis Vazquez; however, the identity of a 20-year-old man was withheld until the family was notified.

The investigation was active, but interviews that officers conducted at the scene suggest that in the middle of the night, during a party in a mobile home, a small group of men confronted both the host and some guests, resulting in gunfire and several 911 calls.

According to the police, "during the gathering, there was a disturbance and one of the attendees ultimately left. Approximately an hour later, the individual that had left, returned to the home with other individuals."

The department said the homeowner was not hurt and there were no suspects being sought after and charges have not been filed.

Police had not clarified if the homeowner or anyone else at the party was investigated as a potential suspect, or if it was suspected that one or more shooters were among the dead.

The department said detectives were asking anyone with information to call 911 or anonymously at 88-CRIME.

