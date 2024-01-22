No one had more fun at the Chiefs-Bills game than Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason

Pay close attention because these words might never, ever, be written again after Sunday.

Taylor Swift has been upstaged.

And look who did it: her boyfriend’s brother.

There is just no arguing that the “fan” who grabbed the most attention at the Chiefs-Bills game was Jason Kelce, beloved older brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dating Swift for months.

From the moment he arrived at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Jason let loose with the unbridled enthusiasm of a football fan who has been locked in a basement and forced to watch endless matches of pickleball.

Jason’s football season is over. He is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles and it is possible he could announce his retirement before he plays another season.

On Sunday he laid the groundwork for his next role: America’s favorite football fan. Well, except in Western New York. Scratch that, even in Western New York.

His first step was crashing the Buffalo Bills tailgating fun before the game.

“Jason Kelce doing shots with the Bills Mafia. The legend grows,” the Philly Sports Sufferer tweeted on X.

Next, every Swiftie and news outlet vied to get photos and video of Jason meeting Swift, maybe for the first time. His name trended on social media.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, shared a suite at the game with Ma and Pa Kelce and assorted members of Swift’s gal pal squad, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When his brother scored a touchdown, Jason took off his shirt in a moment that surely will live in NFL infamy. A suite of people around him laughed, including Kylie, who flashed a little “that’s my guy” grin.

And football fans lit up social media. They loved seeing the hairy NFL player screaming for his brother and the Chiefs. (Here we should remind everyone that the Chiefs beat the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl.)

And then Jason, still shirtless, jumped out of the suite’s open window.

And then, Swift covered her mouth with her gloved hands in (faux?) horror.

Videos of the moment suggest that Jason might have been responding to Bills fans who booed and screamed at him. After landing safely on the steps not far below, he yelled something to the fans, chugged from a can of beer and climbed back inside.

Who knows when he put his shirt back on, because barechested Jason photobombed Swift at least once when CBS showed her and Mahomes hugging each other after another Chiefs score.

Jason sat behind them, apparently blissfully unaware that America was watching him chug for the Chiefs.

And even if he left the Bills fans cold, Jason likely sealed his place in Chiefs Kingdom, where even before Sunday he was much beloved.

The Kansas City Chiefs posted that video of shirtless Jason screaming for his brother and declared: “No. 1 Hype Man!!!!”

Did it seem like Jason Kelce was a work of art? One X account shared this, and it’s perfect.

Travis and Jason will have plenty to talk about in the next episode of their hit podcast, “New Heights.”