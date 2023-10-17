No one hurt in exchange of gunfire at southside Bloomington shopping center

A Monday afternoon incident that started with two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of a southside retail center ended with no injuries and two teens arrested.

Bloomington police were called to Winslow Plaza at the corner of Henderson Street and Winslow Road at 1:45 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

They found no victims, but bullets had struck a building. It's not known how many shots were fired.

Businesses including Subway, Aver's Pizza, Cloverleaf Restaurant, Sinkhole Craft Beer Bar, an insurance agency, a dog grooming business, a smoke shop and a driving school that caters to teenagers are located in the shopping center.

Witnesses told officers a white SUV with a shattered rear window left the scene just after the shooting, according to a news release from Bloomington Police Department Lt. Lucas Tate.

"A short time later, officers observed a white SUV with a shattered rear window," the news release said, and they stopped the vehicle in the 2300 block of South Rockport Road, near Rogers Street. The vehicle's occupants were taken into custody for questioning.

South Rockport Road was closed to traffic for a few hours.

Investigators talked to witnesses at the scene of the shooting and viewed video footage from area businesses.

"It was learned that the 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man involved in the shooting knew each other and that this was not a random incident," the news release said.

Tate said detectives recovered a stolen firearm during the investigation, which is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: No one hurt in exchange of gunfire at Bloomington shopping center