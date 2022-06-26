No one hurt after fight leads to shot fired in NoDa, CMPD says

No one was hurt after a fight in NoDa led to a shot being fired Saturday night, CMPD says.

The shooting took place on North Davidson Street near 36th Street around 8:30 p.m.

A large police presence could be seen at the scene and Channel 9′s Glenn Counts talked to one of the people involved in the fight.

Medic tells me no one was shot. A chaotic evening in the heart of NoDa tonight. Paramedics are still on scene. We’re also waiting to hear back from @cmpd https://t.co/vreDLm5SQw — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 26, 2022

Counts asked the man if the shooter tried to pull the gun on him too.

“He tried,” the man said.

The man said he got involved and waited for the authorities to arrive.

“We didn’t do nothing. We separated him from his gun,” the man said.

We are asking CMPD if anyone is facing charges.

