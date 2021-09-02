No one hurt in gunfire at gas station

Sep. 2—ANDERSON — A 19-year-old was arrested after a confrontation about a stolen vehicle and reported gunfire. No one was injured, according to police.

Anderson police say Tyrell Valentino Harlan of Indianapolis was taken into custody, and the case was forwarded to the Madison County posecutor's office for possible charges.

Halan is being held at the Madison County Jail for two warrants out of Marion County. The Marion County charges include Level 6 felony auto theft, Class A misdemeanor for carrying a handgun without a license, Class B misdemeanor unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor infraction of not having a valid driver's license.

Anderson officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Indianapolis in the 700 block of Nursery Road at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from APD.

The owner of the vehicle, Deandrea Jackson, 32, of Indianapolis, was contacted and picked up the vehicle in Anderson.

Jackson and her family then drove to a nearby gas station to get fuel for the recovered vehicle, according to the release.

"While at the gas station, Jackson observed the alleged suspect that had stolen her vehicle, Tyrell Harlan, 19, of Indianapolis," the release states. "An altercation ensued between both parties, and witnesses on the scene stated that they heard gunshots fired."

Harlan and the other parties involved in the confrontation were taken to APD for questioning, and the case remains under review.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.