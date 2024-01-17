No one hurt in officer-involved shooting

Jan. 16—HAHIRA — No one was injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Hahira.

Hahira police were trying to arrest two juveniles suspected of breaking into cars, a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. One juvenile was arrested, but another ran; as officers followed, they saw the juvenile getting into a car driven by a relative, the statement said.

The vehicle drove toward an officer and two others standing nearby before making a U-turn, trying to escape, the GBI said. At some point, one of the officers fired shots that hit the car, which came to a stop when other officers blocked it. The suspect surrendered and no one was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.