No one hurt in Pullman standoff

Aug. 30—No one was hurt in a standoff between the Pullman police and a threatening man.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a trailer park on South Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to public records. Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said when police arrived, they found a man who was reportedly screaming, breaking things and being disorderly.

When officers tried to approach the man, he allegedly retreated into a trailer and barricaded himself inside, Breshears said. He was making suicidal statements and threatening suicide by cop, according to Breshears.

Some neighbors came out of their homes and told police the man had threatened to kill them. A father and his daughter were reportedly afraid he would carry out that threat, Breshears added.

Police who initially responded tried to contact the man inside the trailer. Breshears said their attempts failed and the department called the Whitman County SWAT Team for assistance. The SWAT team is composed of first responders at the Pullman Police Department, Washington State University Police Department, Whitman County Sheriff's Office and the Pullman Fire department.

SWAT negotiators were able to talk the man out of the trailer, and he reportedly surrendered peacefully. Ryder Walter, 48, of Pullman was arrested under suspicion of two counts of felony harassment with threats to kill.

Walter was reportedly taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for medical treatment before being booked in the Whitman County Jail, Breshears added.

"The mission of the Pullman Police Department is to provide professional police services that prioritize public safety, quality of life and rights for all," Breshears said.