No one injured in Bardstown police-action shooting. Kentucky State Police investigating

No injuries were reported after a Bardstown police officer fired a weapon Saturday at a person suspected of trying to start a fire in a nearby field.

Bardstown police did not say if the suspect fired a weapon at officers.

The suspect is in custody, the Bardstown Police Department said in a press release. Officers were dispatched to the area of KY-245 and Chambers Boulevard before locating the suspect at KY-245 and Frost Avenue.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: No one injured when Bardstown police officer shot at arson suspect