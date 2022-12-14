No one injured in broad daylight drive-by shooting, police investigating

Dec. 14—Clovis Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in a residential section of town.

According to a report from Clovis Police Lieutenant Trevor Thron, Clovis police dispatch got a 911 call Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. from a male and female who said their vehicle had been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it. The two said this happened while they were parked in front of their home in the 500 block of W.17th St.

Officers and Detectives were sent to the address.

While processing the scene, 17 spent casings were collected from the roadway. Detectives inspected the victim's vehicle and found multiple bullet strikes on the exterior of it.

Neither occupant reported any injuries, according to Thron's report.

Detectives are pulling and reviewing security videos from surrounding residences.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala, that was occupied by three males.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The department also reminds area residents information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching "Clovis PD" or accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org.

Thron also reminded area residents anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

