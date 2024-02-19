No one injured in downtown drive-by shooting, police say

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting Sunday evening in downtown San Diego.

Just a few hours after a shooting nearby at 16th and G streets, calls came in for a drive-by shooting near the 12th and Imperial trolley station just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Man fatally shot in downtown San Diego; suspect at large

San Diego Police report six shots were heard. Luckily, no one was hit by gunfire.

SDPD are looking for a grey van or SUV with two men. The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, wearing white and tan pants and grey or blue sneakers, with a black man in his 20s, around 5’5 to 5’7, wearing a pink sweater, camo pants, and black shoes.

Police search for suspect after two shot, one killed in University City

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 and KUSI for the latest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.