No one injured in Grand Forks crash allegedly caused by fleeing suspect

Sep. 22—A Grand Forks man was arrested after fleeing from police and allegedly causing a three-vehicle accident in Grand Forks early Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Bruce Austreng, 34, was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

The release states that a Grand Forks police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on Austreng's vehicle on the 2800 block of South 20th Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the Pontiac sped off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated onto 32nd Avenue South, and the pursuit was terminated when Austreng did not slow down.

Further down 32nd Avenue, Austreng got into an accident with two other cars, according to the release. Austreng attempted to flee on foot, according to police, and he was caught and arrested.

No one involved in the crash was injured, according to the release.