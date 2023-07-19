No one injured when a gun accidentally is fired inside hotel room

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A guest at a hotel in the 4000 block of South Street reported Tuesday that his handgun had accidentally fired inside the hotel room on Sunday, according to Lafayette police.

The man came to the police department on Tuesday to report that an 11-year-old boy in the room attempted to move the sidearm inside the room, and it discharged, putting a round into the ceiling, according to police.

No one was injured, police said.

Officers investigated, speaking with everyone involved.

No arrests have been made, police said.

