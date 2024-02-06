No one injured in police-involved shooting overnight on Far South Side, suspect not in custody, cops say

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire overnight with an armed-man who fled the scene on the Far South Side, police said.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., an off-duty officer was confronted by an armed man in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, and an exchange of gunfire ensued. The gunman fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. The shooting happened near the borders of the Cottage Grove Heights and Jeffrey Manor neighborhoods.

The officer was not struck and no injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the incident.