Update: Juveniles involved in shot-fired incident at the Millcreek Mall, police say

Juveniles were involved in a shot-fired incident at the Millcreek Mall on Sunday, police say.

The shooting in the food court area of the mall on Sunday afternoon left no one injured, but led to a heavy police presence there, and also at the Men's Wearhouse building near Interchange Road south of the mall entrance.

The shooting was reported at around 4 p.m. in the food court area, near the Macy's entrance that opens to the food court, police on the scene said. Investigators surrounded that area with police tape.

"There was a shooting — or a shot was fired — I should say," said Millcreek Police Lt. Scott Sebulak, who was on the scene inside the mall on Sunday. "I don't have anybody injured or struck by the round. The mall is curently back open for operation, and our investigation is still continuing."

There is no word from police on the scene if anyone has been apprehended in the shooting.

Statement from Millcreek Police

Later Sunday evening, the Millcreek Police Department issued a news release on the incident.

"At this time, it is believed that there was an altercation between specific individuals," the news release says. "And nobody was struck by the shot.

"This did not appear to be a random act and the involved parties are believed to be juveniles."

Anyone with information should contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Bolash at 814-838-9515, x 436, or call 814-836-9271 or online at millcreektownship.com/331/tip-line.

The mall remained open, though the stores the near the area of the shooting were closed. The mall closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday, its regular closing time. Most of the Millcreek and Erie Bureau of Police on the scene left by that time, as well.

Mall shopper heard shots

Irving Martinez was shopping at Foot Locker in the mall with his mother and his son and daughter.

"Out of nowhere I heard something, like, I thought it was a chair fall or something," said Martinez, 24, of Erie. "But then everyone started running and everyone started talking about, 'Someone is shot, someone is shot.' We just hid in the back of Build A Bear. We've been there (for about 30 minutes). I haven't seen anyone injured."

