'No one knew how to cheat the system better': State police OT fraud trial goes to jury

WORCESTER ― It took well over an hour on Monday for federal prosecutors to summarize the evidence against two former state police supervisors accused of overtime theft, but the case, they told jurors, is very simple.

“No one knew the system better than these two guys, and no one knew how to cheat the system better than these two guys,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam W. Deitch alleged of Lt. Daniel J. Griffin and Sgt. William R. Robertson.

For the past two weeks, prosecutors have presented voluminous evidence, from cruiser location tracking data to immunized testimony from subordinates, that members of the small traffic unit Griffin and Robertson helmed collected overtime pay for hundreds of hours they did not work.

Monday morning, jurors heard more than three hours of closing arguments. A central theme was whether a culture of grift within state police insulated Griffin and Robertson from believing what they were doing was wrong.

“This has been going on for four decades,” Thomas M. Hoopes, a lawyer for Griffin, said to jurors, noting that one of the troopers immunized at trial testified “stealing” overtime had been happening since he came on the job in the 1980s.

Lt. Daniel J. Griffin leaves federal court in Worcester during a break in his federal trial.

Prosecutors have alleged that Griffin and Robertson coordinated with the handful of troopers in their unit to steal at least $135,000 in overtime from 2015 to 2017 by falsely inflating the number of hours they had worked.

Cruiser tracking data showed the troopers routinely went home hours before reported on their overtime paperwork, and that they double-dipped by starting many overtime shifts during work time.

Monday morning, with Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy looking on, Deitch spent an hour going over the evidence, noting how multiple troopers in the traffic unit testified under immunity that they knew what they were doing was wrong.

Defense points to state police culture

Hoopes and Stanley W. Norkunas, a lawyer for Robertson, described the testimony as the self-serving ‒ and sometimes inaccurate – words of men trying to preserve their freedom and pensions.

Hoopes noted that Trooper Dennis Kelley, who cried on the stand when discussing an order from Robertson to shred documents, had also admitted to lying to Griffin about burning other documents in his home.

WORCESTER - William R. Robertson of Westborough leaves U.S. District Court during a break in his federal trial Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kelley – who admitted to leading Griffin around the office for two days, looking for the documents – deserved to be “on Broadway” for his performance, Hoopes argued, suggesting his apparent contrition was just an act.

State troopers have been doing things in certain ways for years, said Hoopes, arguing that former commanders in the traffic unit established a culture that Griffin and Robertson followed.

Hoopes noted that, in testimony last week, the former commander of state police, Col. Kerry Gilpin, testified that many troopers assigned to headquarters in Framingham habitually left their shifts a half-hour early.

Hoopes suggested the value to taxpayers of those unworked hours far exceeded the loss the government attributed to his client. He also noted that many of the special traffic unit's allegedly fraudulent shifts took place a block or so from where Gilpin and other state police brass worked.

Col. Kerry Gilpin, former commander of the Massachusetts State Police, leaves U.S. District Court in Worcester after testifying Thursday.

“Talk about hiding in plain sight,” he said. “Do you think people in general headquarters didn’t know they were there, and not there, all that time?”

'That is the height of arrogance'

In his closing argument, the head of the Public Corruption Unit in the Office of the U.S. Attorney, Dustin Chao, argued that Gilpin’s statements were being overblown.

He noted Gilpin had also testified that troopers leaving early would still have had to respond to any calls they came across, and said that attempts to compare the traffic unit with other troopers fell flat when looking at the evidence in the record.

Flashing a graphic of names and ranks on the screen, Chao presented jurors with dozens of troopers and supervisors in other units who, he said, accurately noted the time they worked on the same federally funded overtime grants.

Chao said that while some kinds of overtime came with mandatory minimum four-hour blocks, the kind at issue in the trial – as the witnesses agreed – was not one of those. The list reflected that, he said, as the other troopers put in for shifts below four hours.

Chao said the list of names showed it was clear that troopers in other units across the state knew and played by the rules. He noted that being honest about time worked ‒ and honesty in general – is listed multiple times in rules and regulations governing troopers.

“That is the height of arrogance,” he said in comparing the traffic unit’s timesheets to those of other troopers. While the other troopers earned pay for the hours they actually worked, Chao said, members of the traffic unit would regularly collect four hours of pay for one hour or work.

Chao and Deitch noted that, as immunized troopers testified, Griffin would use code words on the radio to signal it was time to knock off early.

“If this had actually been a common practice, why did they hide what they were doing?” Deitch asked. “It was wrong, and everyone – especially Daniel Griffin and William Robertson – knew it was wrong.”

Deitch noted that, during an interview Griffin conducted with federal inspectors doing research in 2012, Griffin said that federal overtime unit pay was supposed to be based on the actual hours worked.

He also displayed on the screen an email for jurors in which Griffin told a trooper the payroll for an overtime job would be “2100-0400 hours” (9 p.m. to 4 a,m. military time) but to meet them at “2230” (10:30 p.m.).

“He actually put this in an email,” Deitch said. “He put the quiet part out loud.”

Did union contract muddy the waters?

Deitch dismissed arguments from Hoopes about the state police union contract not clearly spelling out the rules regarding federal overtime.

The contract doesn’t say troopers can’t shoplift or travel to Argentina to watch Taylor Swift on work time, Deitch said, but nobody would think those things were allowed.

“Any ordinary citizen,” Chao added, “would know that what the defendants did in this case was stealing, and it was wrong.”

Chao asked jurors to take a close look at phone records for Griffin entered into evidence. While defense lawyers questioned some of the immunized troopers' testimony about phone calls, Chao suggested the records painted a clear picture.

Shortly after one of the subordinate troopers received word of a federal probe, Chao said, the records show Griffin called Robertson multiple times, before calling Kelley.

"Those calls happened," Chao said, and they happened as a result of Griffin learning of the federal probe.

Chao noted that, while Hoopes questioned Kelley's testimony about Griffin warning not to tell the feds "anything," Griffin had a history of asking employees to clam up.

"Keep your mouth shut," Griffin wrote in an email to employees of his private security business whom he did not want talking about their employment to law enforcement.

Jurors, after a lengthy recitation of the law and elements needed to prove guilt from U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman, began deliberations shortly after 2 p.m.

Jurors adjourned deliberations at 4 p.m., and are set to resume Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jury begins deliberating in Mass. state police OT fraud trial