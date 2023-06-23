Just over one year ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. The decision left abortion access to be determined by individual states, and the ensuing months have been highlighted by legal battles and ever-changing legislation. What have the last few months meant, and where are we headed? These are the questions at the forefront of one of the most divisive topics facing American people today.

Humanizing the front line of the abortion issue

USA TODAY's "5 Things" podcast tells you the news of the day and why it matters, seven days a week in a quick 15-minute listen. In her new position at the helm of the program's Sunday deep-dive episodes, Taylor wants to feature complex topics like the momentous post-Roe year.

This weekend's episode "has something for anyone who likes to listen to the news," blending headlines with human perspectives from Kenning's months of interviewing and observing how a blue town within a red sea of states became an abortion destination for millions of people.

"Chris Kenning did the unexpected with his reporting," Taylor said. "He really managed to humanize the front line of the abortion issue over a year working on this story, even thought it's a deeply polarizing issue."

Birth and death: Meet the Mississippi moms who fear for their lives a year after Roe fell

She said that her conversation highlights a key theme about this first post-Roe year: Abortion care hasn't gone away just because Roe has. The care is still openly occurring across national networks of medical providers, funds and advocates.

"No one knew what would happen over the course of the year," Taylor said. "We knew in some states there would be care and there wouldn't be, but also [wondered] how women would safely receive services within the bounds of the law."

The insights from the episode not only highlight where the issues stands today, but also give a human element to a highly politicized topic. Taylor has a lot of ideas for future episodes and says this personal tone is the affect she's seeking in these longer episodes to come.

"That isn't something you would get with a one to two minute story," Taylor said. "We're just getting started with this longform podcast. We're going to cover a wide range of topics that really speak to American culture and encourage people to listen. If listeners have ideas for stories they want to share or go back, we are wide open that excites me more than anything. I think it's a partnership with our listeners."

