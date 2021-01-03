No One Likes Loeffler or Perdue. They Might Win Anyway.

Sam Brodey
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia—The slogan for the Republican ticket in Georgia’s run-off elections, inescapable in TV ads and billboards and campaign buses around the state, is succinct: “Win Georgia, Save America.”

But to many people backing that ticket, the candidates on it—the ones doing the actual saving—aren’t all that important. Some voters don’t even especially like them.

“I feel alright about them,” said Jeremy Hillyard of Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), after casting a ballot for them at an early voting location in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs on Wednesday evening.

“Each side has its flaws,” Hillyard told The Daily Beast. “I’m voting more for gridlock than anything else.”

A fair chunk of electoral politics is based on fear rather than inspiration. That’s certainly been true in the age of Donald Trump, where campaigns have often been defined on foreboding attacks about the opposition. In that vein, Georgia’s run-off elections are no different.

Die-hard conservatives showing up to support Perdue and Loeffler have suggested that the candidates themselves are beside the point. At a recent rally outside Atlanta organized by the conservative group FreedomWorks, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the head of the arch-conservative Freedom Caucus, cautioned that he didn’t mean the senators any disrespect before saying of them: “they are merely tools.”

“We need them,” said Biggs, “to preserve this country.”

To both sides, the stakes of Georgia’s run-off elections are so monumental as to make any of the candidates involved look small by comparison. Perdue himself has acknowledged this on the campaign trail.

“It’s bigger than Kelly, it’s bigger than me, it’s even bigger than President Trump,” the senator said at a Wednesday campaign stop. “It’s bigger than all of us.”

Loeffler Sinks to Last-Ditch ‘Child Abuse’ Accusations Against Warnock

Democrats say the same kinds of things. Like Republicans, they are most focused on winning control of the U.S. Senate in the Jan. 5 runoffs and giving President-elect Joe Biden a shot at passing his policy agenda.

But Democrats have been more prone to say their candidates inspire them, and have emphasized the importance of candidates being not only a means to attaining the majority but people who understand, and represent, the party’s constituencies. Raphael Warnock, running against Loeffler, is the Black preacher at Atlanta’s storied Ebenezer Baptist Church. Jon Ossoff, running against Perdue, is 33 years old, and has made a point of targeting the youth vote. Democrats will need record turnout from both Black voters and young voters to capture both of Georgia’s Senate seats.

Republicans may be as fired up about the Democratic candidates—just for different reasons. In interviews at early voting sites on Wednesday, more than a dozen GOP voters evinced little personal affinity for Loeffler and Perdue, but they could barely contain their aversion to Ossoff and Warnock. A win for Loeffler and Perdue may ultimately rest not on how much Georgians like them, but how much they dislike the other guys.

“I honestly don’t care for the ones on the other side, and what they stand for,” said Alan Vincent, who was exiting a polling location in Douglasville, 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta. “Perdue seems to be a stand-up guy. I don’t know about Kelly. I just know that I don’t want Warnock and the other guy in there—I just don’t want them in there.”

Those views may be a product of the Republican strategy to go scorched-earth on the two challengers. Outside GOP super PACs have dumped over $120 million in attack ads on Ossoff and Warnock, portraying them as far-left foot soldiers who would usher in a dark era of socialism, in which progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would call the shots. The most commonly quoted Democrat in these attacks isn’t either of the candidates—but Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was filmed saying that if Democrats “take Georgia,” then “we change America!”

The onslaught has clearly broken through to conservative voters, with many raising the claims advanced by the ads in explaining why they don’t like Warnock and Ossoff.

Karen Gearhart, a 22-year-old student at the University of West Georgia in deep-red Carroll County, said she showed up to vote early on Wednesday in hopes of keeping Warnock and Ossoff out of the Senate. She cited Republicans’ claims that they are anti-police, though the Democrats have pushed back on that notion.

“People like Jon Ossoff and Warnock, I don’t like them because of how they treat the police,” said Gearhart.

Warnock, who entered the runoff largely untouched after Loeffler battled it out with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) for a slot in the race, has received the brunt of the GOP’s most intense attacks. Campaign ads running constantly on Georgia’s radio and TV airwaves refer to him as a “radical,” and Loeffler referred to him as “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” no fewer than a dozen times during their Dec. 6 debate. Democrats have called these attacks racist, and cast them as part of a GOP strategy to generate fear among the party base over a Black candidate.

GOP voters largely had more to say about Warnock than Ossoff. “Warnock is more of a radical. Ossoff, I can’t tell,” said Richard Sardykowski of Sandy Springs. “I don’t know if I believe him. Warnock scares me, Ossoff doesn’t scare me.”

But the Democrats’ case against Loeffler and Perdue has also broken through, even among those who voted for the incumbents. Democrats’ main line of attack has centered on the senators’ financial dealings: both have come under scrutiny for conspicuously-timed stock trades at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, which saved both of them millions of dollars.

That narrative has stuck more closely to Loeffler, who, unlike Perdue, has not yet won an election in Georgia. She was appointed to the Senate in January after a career in business and as the owner of Atlanta’s women’s basketball team.

Many voters knew little of this background, but a few did know about her stock trading—and held out the possibility it was, at the very least, sketchy, even if they voted for her.

Luke Carlson, a 23-year-old from Carroll County, voted early for Loeffler because of his anti-abortion views. He said he hadn’t heard much about the senator—except for her stock trades. “I’ve only heard a lot of the sketchy stuff, when she dumped all her stocks,” said Carlson. “If it did happen, it’s kind of shitty.”

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Profiting Off Pandemic Pain, Are the Ugly Faces of GOP Corruption

Vincent, the voter from Douglasville, also expressed some trepidation about Loeffler. “I’ve heard some things about Kelly that I’d say I wouldn’t agree with,” he said. “Some of the ads, they talk about Kelly and how she was doing with money—I don’t know.”

After eight weeks of non-stop campaigning, the deluge of TV ads, the calls and texts from organizers and postcards from out-of-state strangers, the prevailing emotion among many voters was exhaustion. For many, the existential framing of the race didn’t match up with their own feelings. And others aren’t looking to “save America,” just provide a check on Biden.

To Jeffrey Dankewich, a resident of Carroll County, all four politicians in the race were, well, just that. “I’ve read up, of course” on the candidates, Dankewich told The Daily Beast as he exited a polling location. “As with any of ‘em—none are great.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Trump throws grenades into high-stakes Georgia Senate runoffs in final stretch

    More uncertainty was added on Saturday after 11 Republican senators said they'd reject electors from certain states unless a commission is established to investigate the results.

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • In Georgia, Biden's presidency meets early defining moment

    Usually it's a president's first midterm election that reorders a White House's political approach and priorities. For President-elect Joe Biden, his most defining congressional election is coming before he takes office. Two runoffs Tuesday in Georgia will decide which party controls the Senate and, thus, how far the new president can reach legislatively on issues such as the pandemic, health care, taxation, energy and the environment.

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • DR Congo pardons two men over President Kabila assassination

    The pardons come amid a rift between President Félix Tshisekedi and his predecessor, Kabila's son.

  • Republican senators deliver blow to Donald Trump, overriding his veto for the first time

    Donald Trump was dealt a stinging rebuke by Republican senators last night as Congress overrode his veto of a sweeping defence bill. It was the first time in Mr Trump's four years as president that Congress had blocked his veto power. Many Republican senators joined Democrats in an 81-13 vote to override, well over the two thirds majority required. As a result the annual $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military in 2021 will become law. Mr Trump had called the result, which was expected, a "disgraceful act of cowardice" and the Republican leadership in Congress "weak". The bill will provide a three per cent pay raise for US troops and included elements relating to defence policy, troop levels, weapons systems and military construction. Mr Trump had vetoed it, arguing it allowed for the renaming of military bases that honour Confederate generals, and that it limited his ability to bring troops home from Afghanistan and Germany. He also tried to link passage of the bill to measures targeting social media companies. Throughout Mr Trump's term Republican senators had been highly reluctant to break so publicly with him. He had vetoed eight previous bills and none were overridden. But with less than three weeks left in office Mr Trump's influence with Republican senators appeared to have receded markedly. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said: "It's time for us to deliver this bill. It's our chance to remind brave service members and their families that we have their backs." It came as Republicans also faced a deepening split over Mr Trump's last ditch attempt to overturn the US presidential election result. Over 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives may be ready to back a move not to certify the outcome at a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, it emerged. But even with that level of support the attempt to block the result still had no chance of success. Mr McConnell privately urged colleagues to accept the election result, and called his own vote on Jan 6 the "most consequential I have ever cast". In an open letter Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, accused colleagues of "playing with fire". He said: "Let’s be clear what is happening here. We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage. But they’re wrong. "Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." The move to oppose the election results was ignited by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri. He will object, forcing a two-hour debate, followed by a vote in the Senate, and in the House of Representatives. The session in Congress will take place a day after two run-off races in Georgia, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate. David Perdue, one of two Republican candidates, announced he would spend the final days of the campaign in quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, it emerged that staffing changes were to be made to the Secret Service's presidential detail when Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20. Mr Biden's camp was said to have expressed concerns that current agents might be politically supportive of Mr Trump. Mr Trump cut short a trip to Florida and headed back to Washington on New Year's Eve. In a New Year video message he hailed "historic victories" on the economy and fighting the pandemic. He said: "We have to be remembered for what's been done." In the final weeks of his term the president was also facing an ongoing battle with Republicans in Congress, including Mr McConnell, after he called for an increase in stimulus cheques to Americans. He also faced growing friction with Iran.

  • Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

    Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in head-on collision in Central California on New Year's Day, authorities said. The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided around 8 p.m. Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner's office and the California Highway Patrol said. Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • Los Angeles County prosecutors file lawsuit against new district attorney over justice reform efforts

    "The directives violate California law," the union representing deputy district attorneys said about an order to abandon many sentencing enhancements.

  • Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

  • Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

    Pakistan's security forces arrested Saturday an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges. Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

  • Spain will have last word who enters Gibraltar, says Foreign Minister

    Spain will be able to decide who can enter Gibraltar under the terms of a post-Brexit deal, its Foreign Minister has said, sparking a furious response from the Territory’s Chief Minister. Just hours before the UK formally left the EU a preliminary deal was struck which allows Gibraltar to join the Schengen zone, ensuring free movement of people and goods into the British Overseas Territory. But in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said: “Schengen has a set of rules, procedures and instruments to apply them, including its database, to which only Spain has access. Gibraltar and the United Kingdom do not. “In order to enter a Gibraltar integrated into the Schengen area, the responsibility for border control is in Spanish hands. “That is why the final decision on who enters the Schengen area is Spanish, of course.

  • Appeals court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed

    Lisa Montgomery's lawyers have argued their client suffers from serious mental illnesses.

  • US Conducts 2 New Year's Day Airstrikes on Somalia as Troop Withdrawal Continues

    The two New Year's Day airstrikes hit al-Shabaab compounds, destroying two according to the initial assessment. No civilians were killed or injured, officials said.

  • Dirt biker who starred in HBO drama charged with murder

    A renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider who appeared in an HBO drama about the city's riding scene faces murder charges for the stabbing death of her partner on New Year's Day, police said. Lakeyria Doughty, known as “Wheelie Queen,” was charged with first- and second-degree murder for killing her 33-year-old partner, Tiffany Wilson, on Friday in West Baltimore, according to police. “It was a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail,” said Detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore police spokesman.

  • Vietnam reports first case of new coronavirus variant in woman returning from Britain

    Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, the health ministry said on Saturday. The variant was detected in a 44-year-old woman returning to Vietnam from Britain, who was quarantined upon arrival and was confirmed positive for the virus on Dec 24, the ministry said in a statement. "Researchers ran gene-sequencing on the patient's sample and found the strain is a variant known as 'VOC 202012/01'", it said. The variant includes a genetic mutation that, in theory, could result in the virus spreading more easily between people. Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus. The fast spreading strain has already been detected in more than 30 countries including the US, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Australia, India, France, Turkey and Canada. Vietnam is still operating repatriation flights to bring its citizens stuck in the UK home amid the pandemic. With strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam quickly contained coronavirus outbreaks, allowing economic activity to rebound faster than in much of Asia. It has recorded 1,474 infections, with 35 deaths.

  • Army investigates fatal shooting of drill sergeant

    The body of Jessica Mitchell, 30, was found Friday in a vehicle, military officials said.

  • GOP senators say they will reject election results unless commission is formed

    The group, led by Senator Ted Cruz, is working separately from Senator Josh Hawley in his effort to challenge the Electoral College results.

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers ask that he not be called a ‘victim’

    According to TMZ, the defense attorneys for Travis and Gregory McMichael — the father and son who shot and killed 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020 — don’t want to the word “victim” used in court. Gregory, who spoke to the officer, pointed to his son Travis, who was covered in blood, saying, “He had no choice.” According to documents obtained by TMZ, the McMichaels have filed new motions asking that prosecutors be prevented from referring to Arbery as a victim in order to prevent the jury from reaching a conclusion before the matter is deliberated upon.