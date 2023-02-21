No one pays attention of Putin's nuclear threats anymore Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats to resume nuclear weapons tests is something no one is taking into account anymore.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kyiv, reports Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As for whether the Russian Federation is preparing for nuclear tests: you and I are adults. This person [Putin – ed.] first decided that there would be some intimidation, and then connected it with some messages from the US, etc. It seems to me that this happens all the time. Seriously, no one pays attention to them anymore."

Details: He also noted with regret that representatives of the Kremlin "already communicate like terrorists." "The only difference is that terrorists wear masks, and in Russia, they don't even hide their faces," the president said.

When asked if he had watched Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, Zelenskyy replied negatively, since, as he noted, at that very time the Russian army was attacking Kherson.

Earlier: On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Defence and Rosatom, the national nuclear regulator, to ensure readiness for nuclear tests, as he believes that the United States can conduct similar tests and create new types of nuclear munitions.

During Putin's speech, five people were killed and 16 were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Kherson on 21 February.

