'No One Said I'm Wrong': Fox News Host Explains His Hot Mic Jab At Republican

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade laughed off a hot mic moment this week after he remarked “dumbass” when a House Republican didn’t vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the chamber’s next speaker.

Kilmeade said he was on the set of the network’s “Outnumbered” program when he reacted to Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) not supporting Jordan’s speaker bid in a roll call vote on the House floor Tuesday.

“I did not know my mic was open,” said the host on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” Wednesday.

Kilmeade added that his words were later “being carried everywhere” and claimed “no one’s really upset” over his jab at Bacon, whose wife reportedly received anonymous text messages pushing for the Republican to back Jordan.

“No one said I’m wrong that I said it,” said Kilmeade, who referred to the House GOP as a “carnival of idiots” prior to the hot mic moment.

“I am stunned. I’ve never seen somebody commit political suicide, a group of people commit political suicide like this. And after two weeks of therapy, people going home on their own and coming back, they’re still doing the same thing.”

Bacon is one of several Republicans who have supported ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in both House floor votes for speaker this week.

Jordan – who can only afford to lose the support of four House Republicans in a floor vote – couldn’t secure the backing of 22 GOP colleagues in a second attempt to win the speakership on Wednesday.

