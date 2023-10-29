‘No one would be surprised if I died’: How Matthew Perry opened up about his addiction

Matthew Perry was open about his mortality and a battle with drug addiction that began during his ascent to fame on one of the most successful television shows of all time.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he said he was lucky to be alive after years of opioid and alcohol abuse, including a burst colon in 2018 that doctors said gave him just a two per cent chance to live.

“I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody,” he said in an interview with People Magazine in October 2022.

“And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful – the disease doesn’t care.”

Perry was discovered dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers had begun an investigation into his death.

At the height of his fame, Perry was taking 55 Vicodin pills a day - GETTY IMAGES

Although secretive during his meteoric rise in the late 1990s, the 54-year-old star was eventually open about his struggle to kick an addiction to prescription drugs and believed his story could help others.

Battle with addiction started with a jet ski accident

He said the addiction began in 1997, three years after Friends premiered, when he was prescribed the drug Vicodin to deal with the pain from a jet skiing accident.

He was soon taking 55 of the pills a day, and said that while he was not even high during the filming of Friends, he thought his hangovers had affected his performance on the show.

“One time, In a scene in the coffeehouse when I’m dressed in a suit, I fell asleep right there on the couch, and disaster was averted only when Matt LeBlanc nudged me awake right before my line,” he wrote. “No one noticed, but I knew how close I’d come.”

In his book, he mentions his use of Xanax, OxyContin, Dilaudid, methadone, buprenorphine/suboxone, cocaine, and vodka – revealing that he finally gave up alcohol in 2021 after realising that 14 triples no longer made him feel drunk.

“I didn’t know how to stop,” he said. “By the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble, but there were years that I was sober during that time.

Perry with Friends co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in 2002 - GETTY IMAGES

“Season 9 [of Friends] was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘That should tell me something.’”

When the show finally ended, in 2004, Mr Perry said he did not feel emotional because he was taking a detox drug that numbed his emotions.

“I felt nothing; I couldn’t tell if that was because of the opioid buprenorphine I was taking, or if I was just generally dead inside,” he wrote in the book.

“So, instead of sobbing, I took a slow walk around the stage with my then-girlfriend.

“Friends had been a safe place, a touchstone of calm for me; it had given me a reason to get out of bed every morning, and it had also given me a reason to take it just a little bit easier the night before.”

Relationship troubles

At 54, Mr Perry had never married, and had broken off at least two relationships – one with the film star Julia Roberts – because he was concerned she would leave him.

In November 2020, he proposed to his then-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager, but said he was “high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone” at a rehab in Switzerland at the time and later could barely remember it had happened.

“I had even asked for her family’s blessing,” he said. “Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee. And she knew it, too. And she said yes.

Perry dated model and Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth - AP

“I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me. I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid.

“Back in LA one more time, trying to sober up, I think, ‘Wait… how did I get engaged? There are dogs living in my house. How did this happen?’

“I had asked her parents, begged for her hand while high, and put up with the dogs. That’s how scared I was of being abandoned.”

Medical problems that left him ‘grateful to be alive’

Mr Perry said that during his battles with addiction, he had been to rehab 15 times, 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and received stomach surgery 14 times.

By the time he was 49, he said he realised he had been in rehab or treatment facilities for more than half his life.

The actor suffered from narcotic bowel syndrome, a medical condition caused by opioid overuse.

The most serious incident came in 2019, when his colon exploded and he spent two weeks in a coma, and was told to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

“The doctors told my family that I had a two percent chance to live,” he told People Magazine.

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

With Bruce Willis in 2000 - GETTY IMAGES

He said the 14 scars on his stomach were “reminders to stay sober”.

Describing how he would acquire the drugs in an interview with the New York Times last year, he said: “I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time.

“I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math.

“I certainly wasn’t a partyer; I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is.”

Lessons learned

Mr Perry said he had written about his decades-long struggle with drink and drugs in the hope that he could help other people.

“The interesting reason that I can be so helpful to people now is that I screwed up so often,” he said. “It’s nice for people to see that somebody who once struggled in their life is not struggling any more.”

In the book, he said: “Addiction wakes up before you do, and it wants you alone. Alcoholism will win every time.

“As soon as you raise your hand and say, ‘I’m having a problem,’ alcohol sneers, ‘You’re gonna say something about it? Fine, I’ll go away for a while. But I’ll be back.’ It never goes away for good.”

