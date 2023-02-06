No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently.

And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting.

As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the floor—anything that might signal their disinterest in banter.

The “Don’t call on me!” energy in the room peaked when Noah zeroed in on Adele with a bit that seemed to mostly inspire confused laughter. “I try and know my guests,” Noah said. “For instance, I know that LL Cool J really loves breakfast cereals. … I also know that Adele loves tea. Her Vegas show is phenomenal. And the person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson.”

Lizzo, Cardi B, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift Rock the Grammys Red Carpet

I know what you might be thinking, and frankly I agree: If Adele really wanted to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, could she really not make it happen? Do we think she stays up late at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering if she’ll ever have the pleasure? And are we calling Dwayne Johnson a musician now after Moana? Is this supposed to have the same impact as those viral videos in which celebrities surprise their non-famous fans?

Undeterred, Noah continued: “I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too. I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock?”

In walked Dwayne Johnson himself, who hugged Adele as each of them seemed to decide, in that moment, to commit to the bit. The former wrestler seemed happy to be there, and the singer seemed flustered enough to go with it. Erm, “You’re welcome”?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.