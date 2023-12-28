No one wins Powerball jackpot, prize rises to $760 million

As 2023 draws to a close, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing closed the door on people's dreams of winning a jackpot — for now.

There was no winning ticket that matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the game’s website, meaning what had been a $700 million jackpot will rise to an estimated $760 million top prize.

The next drawing is on Saturday, which will be the last for 2023.

That prize, if as large as estimated, would be the sixth-highest in the history of the multi-state lottery game, according to the association that helps run it.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in October, when the prize was $1.7 billion. That ticket was sold in California and was the second-largest in the game’s history.

When no one wins a jackpot, the prize rolls over. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those odds are long — and one reason why the jackpots get so large. This year saw two jackpot wins that were greater than $1 billion, both in California.

Both Powerball and a similar game, Mega Millions, changed the games during the last decade. Powerball was changed in 2015, and Mega Millions was changed in 2017.

The changes made it harder to win jackpots, but, according to game officials, made lower-tier prizes easier to win.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com