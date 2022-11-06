No one won Saturday's Powerball drawing. Now the jackpot grows to a record $1.9 billion.

The world's largest lottery prize is going to get bigger.

Saturday's jackpot had climbed to $1.6 billion – the largest lottery prize ever – with a cash option of $782.4 million. But none of the tickets sold matched all six of the winning numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 28 45 53 56 69 and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play was 3.

The record-breaking jackpot is now expected to increase to $1.9 billion, holding a cash value of $929.1 million, Powerball announced. The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You can watch the drawings livestreamed on Powerball.com.

Even though there was no grand prize winner, 16 other tickets won million-dollar prizes by matching all five white balls. One ticket sold in Kentucky had the Power Play to win $2 million. In total, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

There have now been 40 Powerball drawings since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball. That ties the lottery game's record for the most consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The previous longest run of drawings without a jackpot winner ended after 41 drawings on Oct. 4, 2021, with a winner of a $699.8 million jackpot in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 a play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Winners can receive their prize through an annual payment plan over 29 years, but most people opt for the grand jackpot prize in cash.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY