No one's buying Ivana Trump's townhouse — an extravagant unit filled with leopard print and pink marble — almost 9 months after her accidental death in the apartment

Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhome, which she purchased after an acrimonious divorce from former President Donald Trump, is still on the housing market months after her accidental death in the unit.

According to The New York Times, the five-story, 8,700-square-foot Upper East Side townhome is still listed for $26.5 million, months after Ivana Trump fell to her death in July 2022.

With rising interest rates, and homeowner preferences for more muted, modern designs, it's unclear exactly why the gaudy unit has not sold. Other Trump properties have dipped in their value, or not sold, since Donald Trump's run for president in 2015, per the Times.

Notably, the price of Ivana Trump's former abode has not budged since being listed in November 2022.

The home was listed with Douglas Elliman and features extravagant rooms tied to Ivana Trump's personality, as well as a haunting doll modeled after Ivana Trump. She famously purchased the townhome in 1992, the year that her divorce from Donald Trump was finalized.

After Ivana Trump's highly-publicized and financially contentious divorce from Donald Trump, Ivana Trump was awarded a settlement worth $25 million and purchased the home for $2.5 million. At the time of purchase, the apartment was a dentist's office which needed significant remodeling work. Ivana Trump also customized the unit.

Twelve years later, the house was finished with pink marble flooring, leopard print furniture, and an entertainment room covered with gold-trimmed wallpaper that reflected "how Louis XVI would have lived if he had had money," Ivana Trump said, per The Wall Street Journal.

Ivana and Donald Trump's three children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, spent their teenage years in the apartment.

On July 14, 2022, Ivana Trump died in the townhome at the age of 73, in a death that was ruled accidental by New York City's medical examiner.

Months later, in November 2022, the unit was listed on the market.

"She was so comfortable there," her son Eric Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of."

Proceeds from the eventual sale of the house will be divided between the three Trump siblings, The New York Times reported.

Correction: April 25, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the months since Ivana Trump's passing. It's been nine months, not five.

