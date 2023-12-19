'No one's life is worth a Ford Fusion.' Kroger shooting prompted by stolen car

A Fort Wright police car sits near an entrance to Kroger in Fort Mitchell on Tuesday. Fort Mitchell Police Chief Robert Nader said that there was no active threat to the public after a shooting near the Kroger gas station.

A couple who say their car was stolen used sleuthing skills to track down the Ford Fusion and – after finding the car along with the man they believed took it – a shooting broke out.

That's how a shooting went down outside the Fort Mitchell Kroger on Tuesday, according to the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

The couple had reported their vehicle stolen in Ohio but then used a cell phone app to find the location of the vehicle themselves, Fort Mitchell Police Chief Robert Nader said.

They caught up with the car and the man they believe stole it at a Kroger gas station in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway and a confrontation broke out, Nadar said.

The woman fired a handgun, striking the alleged thief in the neck, police said. Investigators report that the woman said the man was trying to drive away with her boyfriend, who had entered the car through the passenger side.

"(She) maintains she did so in defense of her boyfriend's life," a press release from the department states.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said, and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

Nader said that regardless of the circumstances the couple did not handle the situation properly.

Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Robert Nader says there is no active threat to the public in regards to the shooting earlier on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, outside Kroger in Ft. Mitchell, Ky.

"Fort Mitchell Kroger is always crowded and we can’t have bullets flying through a parking lot full of people or some innocent people are likely to get hurt," Nader said. "The appropriate response would be to call police and let us handle it. No one’s life is worth a Ford Fusion."

On Tuesday, police had not announced any charges against any of the individuals involved in the incident. Nadar did say the shooting could be taken before a grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Search for stolen Ford Fusion led to shooting in Northern Kentucky