No Other Car Can Match This Ruxton’s Paint Job

Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Cars from the early age of the automobile have lost a bit of their luster in recent years. As usability continues to climb on the list of collector desires, the early stars of the automotive world are falling out of favor. There really is no denying that newer classics offer up more modern driving characteristics, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to appreciate about those near-centenarians. Take this 1929 Ruxton Model A Sedan for example, which might just feature the single greatest factory paint scheme in automotive history.

For those who are unfamiliar with early automobilia, the Ruxton Model A was built by New Era Motors between 1929 and 1930, before the company ultimately fell by the wayside. The car itself was designed by William J. Muller for the Budd Company of Philadelphia. Muller’s design was decades ahead of its time in some regards, as the Ruxton was the first production vehicle to utilize front-wheel drive in the United States. Archie M. Andrews, who was the largest stakeholder in the Budd Company, would ultimately take possession of the rights to produce the car, which he did under that New Era Motors banner. Only around 96 examples were produced, of which 19 are thought to still exist today. This particular car is thought by historians to be the first sedan, as well as a popular show model that appeared in many photographs from that era.

Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

The reason this particular car was used at so many shows likely has to do with its insanely awesome paint scheme. In an effort to draw more attention to the Ruxton models, the automaker decided to adopt a unique graduated livery penned by Broadway set designer Joseph Urban. The large horizontal stripes in various hues helped bring a more stylish appearance, visually lengthening and widening the car. The paintwork on this car was touched up during a previous restoration, but the theme rings true to when this car was initially produced. Other exterior tweaks include the popular Woodlite headlamps, and a tweak to the hood design. Inside you’ll notice an updated blue cloth interior, which ties nicely with the exterior hues. The restoration job is getting on in years, but it was originally good enough for this car to take home a class win at the 1980 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

This 1929 Ruxton Model A Sedan will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction, which takes place between August 18-20. The auction house estimates the car will bring home between $200-275,000, which might be worth it just to look at the thing.

Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

You Might Also Like