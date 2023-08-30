No outsiders will be allowed into investigation into Prigozhin's death – Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russia will not permit an international investigation into the Embraer plane crash in which Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed, stating that it will be "an internal Russian [investigation]".

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti propagandist media

Quote from Peskov: "This is our own Russian investigation [into the plane crash involving Prigozhin - ed.], so in this case, there can be no talk of any international aspect."

Details: According to Peskov, given the current circumstances, the situation with this plane crash is "completely different".

"Since there are no conclusions in the investigation, I can't articulate it to you exactly, but obviously there are different lines of enquiry, one of which is a line of enquiry – you know what it's about – premeditated murder, shall we say, and so on. So let's wait and see the outcome of our Russian investigation, which is being conducted by the Investigation Committee," Putin's press secretary said.

Reference: Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, better known as the Chicago Convention of 1944, provides for international cooperation. When investigating plane crashes, experts work to improve flight safety without identifying those who are to blame, but investigations are often tainted by political interests.

Reminder: Russia had previously informed the Brazilian aircraft accident investigation authority that for now, the latter will not be investigating the crash of the Brazilian-made plane that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin as they are normally allowed to under international rules.

Background:

Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's chef", attempted to march on Moscow with the Wagner Group on 23-24 June 2023, but halted the mutiny and went to Belarus with some of the mercenaries.

Wagner mercenaries had been fighting in Ukraine, but Prigozhin fell out with Russia’s Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Prigozhin is presumed to have been killed in a plane crash in Russia on 23 August.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has conducted a molecular genetic examination and confirmed the death of Wagner leaders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin in the plane crash in Tver Oblast.

Prigozhin's press service reported on 29 August that his funeral was conducted privately.

