No pain, no pills: QC Kinetix offers non-surgical regenerative medicine treatments for chronic pain

The Rounds, a sustainable "household restocking" service, wants to prove that last-mile logistics can be done both efficiently and profitably. Now, it's claiming a significant milestone on the latter, as the startup claims it's profitable not only at the unit economic level but also in terms of how it operates its fulfillment centers -- the neighborhood locations where it stores inventory -- like grocery items and household goods -- and dispatches staff to fill customers' orders. "Being able to hit profitability there means the next step is true cashflow positive, and we're making really good progress towards that," The Rounds co-founder and CEO Alex Torrey tells TechCrunch.