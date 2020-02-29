No Panic Here: I Am in South Korea Watching the Coronavirus Spread.

South Korea now has the unhappy distinction of being the country with the worst novel corona outbreak in the world after China. The national response has been fascinating to watch. It took awhile for the government to take COVID-19 as seriously as it should have, and the opposition press has been relentless in its criticism. But there is now a widespread social earnestness in the response. You can even get drive-through tested for symptoms for free (seriously), which is a fairly astonishing bureaucratic achievement for a large-ish country of fifty-three million people.

Americans might want to pay attention, as South Korea is a nice example of a serious, nationwide response to a major health event without a lot of panic or politics. There is nothing here, for example, like U.S. President Donald Trump’s bizarre attempt to blame the Democrats and media for corona. And what is happening here is a model for what the United States might contemplate if corona really starts to spread back home.

The heaviest emphasis now is on what epidemiologists refer to as ‘social distancing.’ This means simply that people should keep their distance from each other. This makes any sort of gathering automatically suspect. And as the virus spreads, the cessation of meetings, events, and congregations has become more and more thorough.

