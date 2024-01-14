No pants? No problem! 1st Annual No Pants Subway Ride hosted in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The cold temperatures couldn’t rain on participants’ pantsless parade on Sunday as they rode the Baltimore Light Rail without pants.

The 1st Annual Baltimore No Pants Subway Ride invited attendees to dress totally “normal” on top and wear fun underwear, bathing suit bottoms or tights on the bottom.

The event was hosted by Uncustomary who said in a Facebook post that the event died down a lot during the pandemic – but they wanted to revive it.

One person injured after car drives into Whole Foods in Bethesda

The group met at the Mount Washington Station parking lot at 1:45 p.m., catching the 2:15 p.m. train into the city until they reached the Convention Center.

The event was inspired by Improv Everywhere’s No Pants Subway Ride, which began in New York in 2002.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.