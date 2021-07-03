No pardon for Kevin Strickland, whose continued incarceration is a national shame

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·3 min read

Kevin Strickland is still in prison, and Missouri’s shame grows.

Friday, Gov. Mike Parson’s office released the names of 18 people he pardoned earlier in the week. They appear to be low-level, nonviolent offenders: an underage beverage purchase, a DWI, illegal hunting.

Strickland’s name was not on the list. He remains behind bars, though prosecutors have said he’s innocent of the murder charges that sent him to the penitentiary more than 40 years ago.

Parson offered no immediate explanation for his decision to leave Strickland off the list, probably because it is inexplicable.

To review: Strickland, who is Black, was convicted as a teenager in the murders of three people in Kansas City. He was found guilty by an all-white jury, largely on the basis of testimony from one woman.

That witness, Cynthia Douglas, long ago recanted that testimony. Two other men convicted in the case have confessed and said Strickland was not involved. He was home watching television with his brother and talking on the phone with his girlfriend, but their testimony was ignored.

In May, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she had determined Strickland is innocent of the crime that took his freedom. More than a dozen state lawmakers signed a letter asking Parson to grant Strickland’s request for clemency.

No compensation for wrongfully imprisoned

Virtually everyone connected with the case, then and now, thinks the inmate should not be in custody.

Yet Strickland remains behind bars.

Parson’s stubborn reluctance to provide Strickland with the justice he deserves has drawn the attention of the world, and has mystified much of it. In an interview with KSHB-TV in June, the governor said he couldn’t tell if Strickland was innocent.

“I am not convinced that I’m willing to put other people at risk if you’re not right,” he said.

Strickland is a risk to no one. His life has been discarded by a system apparently uninterested in his actual innocence. Given a chance to show some grace to a man whose life has been stolen by Missouri, Parson has instead played to his base.

This year, the Missouri legislature passed a bill allowing prosecutors to seek release of a prisoner by asking a judge. We expect Parson to sign that bill, and Baker to seek Strickland’s release later this year.

We expect a judge to approve it, too.

But Missouri has some soul-searching ahead. It isn’t enough to say mistakes are made, and cases like Strickland’s are unavoidable. The state can’t rob a man of his life and then say oops.

Who pays a penalty if Strickland is exonerated? No one. Missouri will apparently not compensate Strickland for his four decades in prison. That means taxpayers are off the hook for the state’s denial of the inmate’s civil rights.

There are simply too many holes in the criminal justice system. It is simply too hard for prisoners to claim actual innocence once in custody. Too often, the innocent remain imprisoned while the guilty go free.

Lawyers have worked for years to obtain freedom for Kevin Strickland. The Kansas City Star helped bring his case to the public’s attention. Now his story has circulated across the nation, prompting outrage and confusion.

Parson had a chance — and still has a chance — to address that outrage and set Strickland free. Instead, this Independence Day, he’ll be celebrating while denying Strickland his independence. If you see him out and about — in Branson, maybe, where he was on Friday — ask him how that’s OK.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Yebba: the ‘one-in-a-million’ voice destined for the spotlight

    While studying to be a music teacher, Abbey Smith had a vision. “It feels kind of wild to be sharing this, it’s so personal,” she tells me, hesitating. “But I had this feeling, like a valve opening up in my chest and taking in this air.” She takes an enormous, gulping breath. “And then it became very dark, and I was looking down as if from beyond [myself] at this tiny person on stage, and I felt… free.” When, on her dazzling debut album, Smith sings about her mother’s suicide, the rawness of her

  • US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now 'late August'

    Nearly 20 years after invading Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and hunt down al-Qaida, the U.S. military has vacated its biggest airfield in the country, advancing a final withdrawal that the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August. President Joe Biden had instructed the Pentagon to complete the military withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, but the Pentagon now says it can finish the drawdown a little earlier.

  • Man accused of desecrating grave of slain Columbia 7-year-old Knowledge Sims

    The youngster was shot to death more than a year ago. Now a man is accused of vandalizing his grave.

  • Bill Cosby accuser says he'll "never be innocent"

    Baker-Kinney told "CBS This Morning" that she does not regret coming forward, even now.

  • New details about disrepair, concrete damage at Miami condo: 5 Things podcast

    Miami condo damage, Bill Cosby's release from prison, plus Tropical Storm Elsa, federal executions are halted and job growth continues to fluctuate.

  • Bill Cosby reunites with his wife, kids following his release from prison

    After being released from prison Wednesday, a spokesperson for Bill Cosby said he couldn't sleep because he was afraid his release was just a dream.

  • 'What can you do?' He was in Paris. His wife was 4,500 miles away in a Surfside, Florida, condo that had started to collapse.

    Phillippe Naim was in Paris when he got a call from his wife at their Surfside, Florida, condo. She had heard a noise – like an explosion.

  • Trudeau denounces church burnings, vandalism in Canada

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches that has followed discovery of unmarked graves and former schools for Indigenous children. Several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of Indigenous children had been forced to attend .

  • Did Tucker Carlson Really Vote for Kanye West in 2020?

    Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has a history of being a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and his followers, but a new report from Politico suggests Tucker might not have actually voted for Trump in the 2020 election. According to Politico, Tucker has told several guests on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he cast a ballot for Kanye West in the 2020 race. We should note right away that it’s unclear if Tucker was just kidding or if he actually did vote for the rapper-turned-o

  • Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, makes Colombian Olympic team in 400-meter hurdles

    Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough, qualified to represent Colombia in the Tokyo Olympics later this month in the 400-meter hurdles. Gonzalez won the 400-meter hurdles at the South American Championships held in Ecuador in late May. She set both a Colombian and championship record in the event with a 55.68 [more]

  • Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

    Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

  • Japan landslide: 20 missing in Atami city

    The government is dispatching an emergency task force to the area around Atami, which has seen heavy rain.

  • Video shows man tackle and molest woman in the middle of a Brooklyn street

    She noticed her attacker stalk and follow through multiple streets before the assault

  • Desus & Mero Drag Meghan McCain on Her Way Out of ‘The View’

    ShowtimeDuring her big announcement that she was leaving The View after four years as the daytime talk show’s most problematic co-host, Meghan McCain castigated “the media” for covering her with “deep misogyny and sexism,” imploring them to “do better as they cover the rest of you going forward.”On Thursday night, Desus and Mero really took that advice to heart during the final moments of the warm-up segment that precedes their late-night broadcast on Showtime.After sharing the “very sad goss” w

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Ezekiel Elliott’s personal trainer calls the running back “way quicker, way more elusive”

    Ezekiel Elliott‘s teammates and coaches have noticed how hard he has worked this offseason. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stated during the team’s offseason program that the running back is “in the best shape of his life.” Some of Elliott’s workouts from his offseason now are on social media. Josh Hicks, Elliott’s personal trainer, sent a [more]

  • Malaysia to ease coronavirus lockdowns in five states next week

    Malaysia will relax coronavirus lockdowns next week in five states that have met the government's indicators for lifting curbs, the security minister said on Saturday. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government will gradually open up the economy and social activities in four phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates, and the capacity of the healthcare system. Curbs are to be partially lifted in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu on Monday as they have achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of lockdown, the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.

  • Detained Belarus dissident's girlfriend graduates in absentia

    The girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident, detained with him after the plane they were travelling on was forced to land in Belarus, graduated in absentia at a ceremony in Vilnius on Friday. Sofia Sapega, 23, a Russian citizen raised in Belarus, was returning home from a two-week vacation in Greece with her boyfriend, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, when their flight was forced to land in Minsk on June 29. The EU last week imposed economic sanctions on Belarus.

  • Michael Cohen Explained Why These Trump Organization Charges Could Be So Bad For Donald Trump

    Thursday’s indictment of the Trump Organization has Trump family members out in full force defending themselves, but Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen believes this could be the beginning of many legal issues ahead for the former president. Cohen should know, since he’s wrapping up his own sentence under home confinement and had a bird’s eye […]

  • The director of 'Black Widow' brought in a coach to help Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh bond. It didn't work.

    The two stars of the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe connected on set through doing fight scenes together.