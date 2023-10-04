No, Parky wasn’t sexist – so good on Helen Mirren for seeing sense

On February 8, 1975, Michael Parkinson asked a question that was to haunt him for the rest of his career. The guest on his chat show that night was a young Helen Mirren. And what did he ask her about?

Her breasts.

For almost 50 years, this has been held up as a shocking example of sexism. In 2011, Dame Helen herself said it was “outrageous… He denies to this day it was sexist, but of course it was.”

Sadly, Parky is no longer with us. Even so, we should still set the record straight. Because actually his question wasn’t sexist. It was the opposite.

There’s no denying it was badly phrased. In fact, it was excruciating. He asked Ms Mirren, as she then was, whether her efforts to be taken seriously as an actress had been hindered by her “equipment”. Asked to clarify, he said he was referring to her “physical attributes”.

Talk about toe-curling. He sounded like a caption writer for Page 3.

Look beyond the clumsy phrasing, though, and it’s clear he didn’t mean to be sexist. On the contrary, he was trying to highlight sexism, to acknowledge the damage it could do. He was saying that, in our sexist society, actresses tend to be judged primarily on their looks – so, in light of this, did Ms Mirren feel her acting abilities hadn’t been taken as seriously as they should?

That’s hardly the sort of question a chauvinist pig would ask. If anything, it’s the sort of question a feminist would ask. Obviously I’m not trying to suggest that Michael Parkinson was a male Andrea Dworkin. But we should at least recognise that his question was intended to be sympathetic, even if its execution was clumsy. Which is why it’s unfair that, for so long, footage of that exchange has been used to misrepresent him as a standard Seventies sexist.

At last, it seems that Dame Helen recognises this. In the latest Radio Times, she admits: “My physicality did get in the way of me being taken seriously as a classical actress.”

Which is exactly what Parky was trying to get at. So, after half a century, he finally has his answer.

