How 'no party preference' voters in California can cast a ballot for a presidential candidate

Soon voters will get primary election ballots in the mail, but some will be missing presidential candidates.

The ballots will list races from congressional seats to local measures but no one running for U.S. president.

That's because only voters registered with a political party or who request a cross-over ballot will have the option. Tens of thousands of local voters registered with no party preference who do not make the request will not, officials said.

Each party sets the rules. In this primary, only the Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties will allow cross-over voting — voting on another party's ballot. To cast a ballot for Republican, Green, or Peace and Freedom presidential candidates, voters have to change their party preference by reregistering.

In November, elections officials mailed postcards to the county’s more than 110,000 voters registered with no party preference to explain the rules. So far, nearly 6,600 have requested cross-over ballots, said Michelle Ascencion, Ventura County's elections chief. Others may have changed their party preference.

But there's likely more who have yet to take either step and still want to choose a presidential candidate. There's still time, Ascencion said. Voters can change their ballot up to Election Day.

"We want to make sure that people can get the ballot they want," she said.

How to change your party preference in Ventura County

Voting signs point to an election center in a South Oxnard church in March 2023.

Local elections officials plan to send vote-by-mail ballots to the county's more than 500,000 registered voters starting Feb. 5. They pulled the voter information for those ballots last week.

But even if someone gets a ballot without presidential candidates, they still can make a change.

People can change their party preference at registertovote.ca.gov or by filling out a paper registration form. Voters who register by Feb. 20 can still receive a ballot by mail. After that date, they will need to register in person at a vote center or at the elections division, 800 S. Victoria Ave. in Ventura, officials said.

How to request a cross-over ballot in California

To request a cross-over ballot, voters can fill out a form available at venturavote.org or come into the elections division and ask for one. They also can request one by calling 805-654-2664 or send an email to elections@ventura.org.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Feb. 27, officials said. Voters also may take their ballot to a vote center and ask to exchange it.

While in some cases, voters may get sent two ballots, the elections division has safeguards in place to make sure only one is cast, officials said.

How to register to vote for the 2024 election

Eligible voters can go to registertovote.ca.gov to find out more, check their status and register. Even those who miss the Feb. 20 deadline can still vote in California. Eligible voters can fill out a registration form and a ballot at the same time in person.

The conditional voter's ballot is placed in a different envelope, allowing staff to review the information to make sure the person is eligible to vote before it is counted.

More information is available at venturavote.org.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Some California ballots may be missing presidential candidates