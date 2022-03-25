No passport? No problem! 5 travel spots where they aren't needed

Motley Fool

Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has been all over the place recently. Sure, you can rent vacation homes via a number of websites, but Airbnb features an easy-to-use platform, a huge selection (4 million hosts!), and offers users the opportunity to book unique experiences at their destinations as well. In 2021, Airbnb's revenue increased 25% compared to 2019 (I'm skipping over 2020 because so much travel was essentially shut down due to the pandemic) and Airbnb's gross booking value jumped 23% over the same period.