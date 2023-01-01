Where can I travel without a passport? Check out these 6 destinations.

With travel restrictions easing in many countries and COVID-19 case counts down in the United States, international travel is expected to pick up this summer.

But for those who don’t have a passport yet, don’t expect to fly off to Rome or Paris anytime soon.

Routine wait times for a passport are eight to 11 weeks, and that doesn’t include mailing times, according to the State Department. Paying a $60 fee can expedite the process, but travelers will still need to wait five to seven weeks for processing.

Luckily, not all destinations require U.S. tourists to carry a passport. Here are some popular destinations you can visit without the document.

PLANNING TO TRAVEL INTERNATIONALLY?: Better turn in your passport application ASAP

HAVEN'T BOOKED AIRLINE TICKETS YET?: Don't dawdle. Bookings are bonkers, pushing prices up

Story continues below.

Puerto Rico passport requirements

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory and popular Caribbean destination, is about as easy to fly to as any state if you have a state-issued ID.

The island does not require a passport among U.S. citizens, and as of March 10, domestic travelers do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TRAVEL TO PUERTO RICO: Island to drop COVID-related entry requirements for US travelers

US Virgin Islands passport requirements

The U.S. Virgin Islands, another Caribbean destination, allows domestic travelers to enter without a passport.

"If you are a U.S. citizen a passport is not required, but it still serves as the best identification when traveling," the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism's website says. "Otherwise, you must be prepared to show evidence of citizenship when departing the islands, such as a raised-seal birth certificate and government-issued photo ID."

Domestic travelers 5 and older must submit a negative coronavirus test or proof of full vaccination status and use the USVI Travel Screening Portal to enter.

Story continues

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Buck Island in St Croix is a popular spot for tourists.

DREAMING OF A CARIBBEAN GETAWAY?: Here are the COVID entry restrictions for popular islands

Northern Mariana Islands passport requirements

Passports are not required to visit the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth made up of 14 islands, including Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

As of Feb. 8, all travelers must complete a mandatory health declaration form and upload their vaccination cards before entry.

Unvaccinated travelers should quarantine at least five days and must get tested five days after arrival at a community-based testing site. If the test is positive, they must quarantine another five days.

Guam passport requirements

The Guam Visitors Bureau says U.S. citizens are required to show a U.S. passport, but photo ID and proof of citizenship may be accepted "on a case-by-case basis."

Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show proof of a negative coronavirus test before departure are exempt from a 10-day quarantine.

Visitors also need to fill out the Guam Electronic Declaration Form within 72 hours before arrival.

In this May 15, 2017, photo, tourists walk through a shopping district in Tamuning, Guam.

Canada passport requirements

Citizens who are members of the NEXUS program, which expedites entry for pre-screened travelers, can present their membership as proof of identification when traveling, according to the Canadian government's website.

Travelers who do not have a passport can apply for a NEXUS card but will be able to use it at land or marine crossings only, not airports.

A NEXUS application processing fee costs $50 for a five-year membership, and children under 18 can apply with no fee. The average application process takes six months, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Additionally, the State Department says travelers under 16 do not need a passport to enter Canada; they need only proof of U.S. citizenship.

Only U.S. travelers who are fully vaccinated can enter Canada for tourism purposes.

A Canadian national flag flies above an open sign in English and French at a border crossing in Blaine, Washington on August 9, 2021.

TRAVEL TO CANADA: Canada to drop COVID testing requirement for vaccinated travelers

Closed-loop cruise passport requirements

Travelers on closed-loop cruises – sailings that depart and end at the same U.S. port and travel within the Western Hemisphere – do not need a passport, according to Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. citizens can enter or depart the country with proof of citizenship (such as a passport, Enhanced Driver's License or government-issued birth certificate). If under 16, a U.S. citizen can present their birth certificate, certificate of naturalization or consular report of birth abroad.

Customs and Border Protection says U.S. citizens on closed-loop cruises can enter or depart a county on the cruise with proof of citizenship, but some destination countries "may require" a passport.

"In those instances, the cruise lines would require passengers to have a valid passport to board even if it is not a U.S. requirement," the agency's website reads. "You should check with your cruise ship, travel agent, and destination country to confirm the requirements to enter the foreign countries you will visit."

'A FREAKING NIGHTMARE': Cruise ends early with disorganized disembarkation

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do I need a passport to go there? Not for these destinations.