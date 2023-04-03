With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

15
HANNA ARHIROVA
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to help thwart Russia’s full-scale invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, and with no peace negotiations on the horizon the alliance is gearing up to send more.

“We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security,” Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, adding “there are no signs that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war.”

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday “will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces,” Stoltenberg said. “Our support is for the long-haul.”

Analysts suspect Putin plans to dig in and hold out against a possible Ukraine counteroffensive in coming months, hoping that the West’s costly support for Kyiv will unravel.

Putin’s invasion in February 2022 backfired in some key respects. It led NATO to deploy more troops and weapons into the territories of its members in Eastern Europe and persuaded Sweden and Finland to scrap their neutrality and seek NATO membership.

Finland will formally join the alliance on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said.

The war has also bound together more tightly foreign leaders viewed by Putin as adversaries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to head to Warsaw on Wednesday for a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Polish authorities announced the visit Monday in an unusually early disclosure of the Ukrainian leader’s travel plans.

Amid fears among Russia’s other neighbors about the Kremlin’s ambitions, the leaders of Germany, Romania and Moldova were due Monday to look at ways of shoring up defenses along NATO’s eastern flank.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was meeting in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Their talks were expected to focus on security, the economy and energy supply.

Meanwhile, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy minister and responsible for energy, arrived in Kyiv on Monday on an unannounced visit.

He traveled with a business delegation that included the head of Germany’s main industry lobby group, the Federation of German Industries.

Habeck said the trip was meant to send a clear signal “that we believe they will be victorious, that they will be rebuilt, that there is an interest on Europe’s part not just to support them in an emergency, but in Ukraine being an economically strong partner in the future.”

Zelenskyy and Habeck visited the village of Yahidne — 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Kyiv. Zelenskyy visited the Yahidne secondary school, in whose basement Russian occupiers forcibly kept 367 Ukrainian civilians for 27 days in March of last year. Eleven people died in the dark, crowded basement.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where much of the fighting has taken place in recent months, six civilians were killed in a single Russian rocket strike on the town of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Four more civilians were killed in the northern Chernihiv region when their vehicles hit land mines, underscoring the perils of living in the war zone.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that a spell of cold weather has deepened the civilians’ plight there.

“Freezing temperatures and snow make life unbearable for civilians, they have to survive in damp basements without power and communications and can only occasionally get out to warm themselves around a campfire,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks.

“The Russians never run out of ammunition, equipment and personnel whom they use as cannon fodder to keep trying to storm cities.”

___

Associated Press Writer Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Which countries are in Nato? Full list as Finland defies Putin and joins military alliance

    Finland is on the brink of joining Nato in a historic policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance on Tuesday, prompting a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any troops in its new member. “This is a historic week," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. “From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance.”

  • Russia says it will beef up military in northwest as Finland joins NATO - RIA

    Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland has a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia that will roughly double the transatlantic alliance's frontier facing Moscow.

  • Scuffles as Israeli police break up judicial overhaul protests

    STORY: Protesters briefly occupied the Ayalon highway, one of Tel Aviv's main thoroughfares, before it was cleared by police on horseback and with water cannon. Several people were seen being detained.A demonstration took place outside the residence of Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem as well, with many also demanding the government negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians. Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.That's despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 27) suspending the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.Proponents say the government's drive aims to seek a less elitist, interventionist bench. Critics see it as a threat to the court's independence and an attempt at a legal coup. And protesters want the overhaul scrapped, not only suspended.

  • Russian security forces detain Daria Trepova for murder of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky

    Russian security services have detained 25-year Russian citizen Daria Trepova, accusing her of involvement in the murder of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on April 3.

  • Germany's Scholz in Bucharest to stress support for Romania, Moldova

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Romania on Monday to underscore Western support for a key NATO ally that borders Ukraine and also for neighbouring Moldova, which has looked especially vulnerable since Russia's invasion last year. Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has accused Moscow of fomenting unrest in her tiny former Soviet republic, was due to join Scholz and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest later in the day.

  • Kremlin plans Victory Parade this year

    The Kremlin plans to hold a Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow on 9 May 2023, despite heavy losses in the war waged by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS Details: The Russian authorities are expecting the Parade of Victory in the so-called "Great Patriotic War" [part of World War II - ed.

  • Official: Poland delivers first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

    Poland has already transferred the first batch of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Marcin Przydacz, the Polish Presidential Office's head of International Policy, told RMF 24 on April 3. Przydacz didn't specify how many jets had been delivered.

  • Rheinmetall concern building hub in Romania to service Ukraine’s military equipment

    Rheinmetall, a German technology group, is building a service centre in Romania to service Western military equipment that is being used in Ukraine. Source: German TV channel N-tv referencing Rheinmetall representatives Details: The Rheinmetall Group is actively working on setting up a service and logistics centre in Romania, a NATO member country, N-tv writes.

  • GMC Hummer EV SUV first drive, RIP Camaro, Ferrari Roma Spider | Autoblog Podcast # 773

    In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They start off with one of the week's biggest official news items — the impending death of the sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro. On the subject of powerful American cars, they pivot to a teaser from Stellantis execs that there are big things ahead for its Dodge Charger SRT Daytona Banshee concept. From there, they look at Ferrari's new topless Roma and then get into Ford's multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle pivot. Speaking of expensive EVs, Joel just got back from driving the new GMC Hummer SUV. He also had the new F-150 Lightning Pro in his driveway, and that's followed by Greg's update on Autoblog's long-term Toyota Sienna.

  • Missouri's Diversity Budget Ban is Already Unpopular to the Senate

    Updated as of 3/31/2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

  • Andreessen Horowitz is now openly courting capital from Saudi Arabia, despite U.S. strains

    According to Bloomberg, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz appeared on stage with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann to talk for at least the second time since November about their firm's $350 million investment in Flow, Neumann's new residential real estate company. The three reportedly laid it on thick, with Horowitz praising Saudi Arabia as a “startup country" and saying that "Saudi has a founder; you don’t call him a founder, you call him his royal highness.”

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 6-week high as OPEC+ cuts output

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to near a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a jump in oil prices offset data showing that Canadian manufacturing activity contracted in March after two months of expansion. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, posted its biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. U.S. crude prices were up 6.2% to $80.39 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar advanced 0.5% to 1.3442 per greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Feb. 21.

  • Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

    The act of preparing food benefits our body and soul. Here's how.

  • Democratic group launches opposition database targeting DeSantis

    A major Democratic Super PAC on Monday unveiled an opposition research hub targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), highlighting the governor’s past views on critical issues as he weighs a 2024 presidential bid. American Bridge 21st Century launched the “Ron Desantis Research Book,” which looks at existing reporting on the governor’s views and record on…

  • Ukraine fumes as Russia takes control of the U.N. Security Council

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia taking control of the powerful body, "proof of the bankruptcy of procedures in world institutions."

  • Another French fighter, from International Legion, killed in Ukraine

    Another French volunteer fighter with the International Legion has been killed in combat in Ukraine, Le Monde reported on April 1.

  • Selena Gomez Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as One of the Actual Eras

    Selena Gomez attended her bestie TaylorSwift's concert in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium with her sister Gracie at the folklore album.

  • U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg: House Republicans flipping America’s energy switch back on

    House Republicans have passed House Resolution 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.

  • Saudi Arabia Emboldened on World Stage Underpins OPEC Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- If ever there was any doubt over Saudi Arabia’s growing international assertiveness, Sunday’s decision to slash OPEC+ oil production put it to rest.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutMere months