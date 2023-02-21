There can be no peace while Russia remains a prisoner of Putin’s delusion

23
Jade McGlynn
·3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow

If it was ever in doubt, Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address showed, once again, that the Russian president inhabits not only a different reality, but a different epoch. To Western ears, he has never seemed so out of touch.

The speech began in 2014, with tall tales of Russia’s patient efforts to achieve peace in the Donbas while the West and Ukraine undermined Russia and attacked civilians. It only went backwards from there, as Putin ventured deeper into history, drawing parallels between the assault on Ukraine and the Red Army’s heroism in repelling Nazi Germany.

To us, the idea of a Russia cast as David against a Western-armed Goliath in a war of liberation from American imperialism is absurd. But seen within the mainstream world view propagated by Russian media, popular culture, and large swathes of society – reinforced by state media for the two decades Putin has effectively been in power – it makes more sense. It’s the Putin’s fantasy world, and Russians are living in it.

I still believe that in re-declaring the war as existential, Putin is overestimating the extent to which most Russians have bought into the conflict. Many are detached from it. But his broader framing of the war as a front line in a much deeper conflict between Western global dominance and the right to sovereignty does resonate among his subjects.

The purpose of his bizarre claim that paedophilia is a normal part of life in the West is not merely to denigrate our culture. It is cleverer, enabling Putin to argue he is standing up not just for Russian values and the nation’s sovereign right to protect them, but for traditional values full stop: an appealing narrative for Russia’s many believers.

Such a narrative has been prominent in Russian culture since at least 2012, when large-scale protests against falsified elections inspired Putin to take a sharply conservative turn towards his base outside the metropoles. Sadly, a majority do believe Putin’s fantastical claims of Western moral degeneracy and Russia’s role in repelling it. They appeal to cultural anxieties relating to demography and the destabilising impact of the amoral 1990s, when porn, prostitution and pyramid schemes became indelibly linked with Western culture in the minds of those formerly protected from these vices by the paternalistic Soviet regime.

In this context it is easier to grasp how ordinary Russians perceive Western culture as a threat to their way of life, feeding into Putin’s argument that the country is fighting a defensive war for which it is in no way responsible. There was no admission of any failures; just an insistence that war came to Russia’s door.

Such comments, combined with maximalist war aims, discussions of how Russian industry would ramp up weapon production, and the insistence that the Russian people were ready to make long-term sacrifices, give little grounds for optimism. The gulf in how this war is seen by both sides makes peace almost impossible.

Putin is digging his heels in – he thinks time is on his side. While his view of reality might seem very distant, that makes it all the more important to track his perverse logic. After all, it is a view shared by many of his citizens and, equally importantly, it dictates what is possible in our reality too. And while Putin and the Russian army have failed on many counts, they are by no means beaten yet.

Dr Jade McGlynn’s next book, Russia’s War, is published in March

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. says there may be thousands of Ukrainian deaths unaccounted for

    U.N. says there may be thousands of Ukrainian deaths unaccounted for

  • Russia preparing for mass mobilization of students, warns Ukrainian intelligence

    Russia is preparing to conscript students of higher educational institutions as part of a new wave of mobilizations, the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported in Telegram on Feb. 21.

  • Putin orders army to prepare for nuclear tests, saying US is creating new weapons

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Defence and Rosatom, the national nuclear regulator, to ensure readiness for nuclear tests, as he believes that the United States can conduct tests and create new types of nuclear munitions.

  • Ukraine, EU and NATO agree on coordination of weapons production for Ukrainian military

    Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO are joining forces to increase the production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army and to replenish the...

  • We just don’t have the money to send jets to Ukraine

    There’s a Latvian group wandering about Parliament. The MPs stand or hold doors for them because they assume it’s President Whatever and his beautiful wife Thingumy, but close-up they have the look of a Eurovision entry circa 1991: very theatrical hair. I’m worried they’ve been misidentified at Heathrow.

  • Attack on Kyiv by "hundreds of Russian aircraft" won't happen Ukraines Air Force

    The Air Force of Ukraine notes that Russia will not attack Ukraine with aircraft en masse on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 news broadcast Details: The spokesperson of the Air Force once again emphasised that the Russian Federation did not deploy aircraft near the borders with Ukraine.

  • Exposed Belarusian KGB agent sentenced to 10 years in prison, says SBU

    The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has exposed an employee of the Belarusian KGB secret service who fought on the side of the Russian Federation, the SBU press center reported on Telegram on Feb. 21.

  • Russian hawks fume after Biden beats Putin to a triumphant welcome in Kyiv on war’s symbolic anniversary: ‘Demonstrative humiliation of Russia’

    Biden's morale-boosting trip to Ukraine forced the Kremlin to soothe tempers by claiming the U.S. President only gathered his courage after receiving security guarantees in advance.

  • China's ‘peace plan’ may include ban on weapon supplies to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

    The roadmap towards peace between Ukraine and Russia, which China is expected to propose in coming days, may include calls for an end to arms supplies to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 20.

  • Opponents describe hideous conditions in Nicaraguan prisons

    Opposition prisoners from Nicaragua are recounting the months — and sometimes years — they spent in the notorious prisons run by the regime of President Daniel Ortega. Sosa Herrera, 60, ran a grain and feed business in the northern Nicaragua city of Matagalpa, when he was arrested in early 2020 and sentenced to 110 years in prison for treason and destabilizing the government.

  • Emmanuel Macron tells French: you won't like it, but you all have to work longer

    Emmanuel Macron has visited an early morning market to extol the value of hard work and getting up early, as he launched a public relations campaign to build support for his controversial pension reforms.

  • Google tells US Supreme Court it is not legally responsible for internet posts

    Google could be forced to take responsibility for videos that YouTube recommends to its users if a landmark legal challenge against the internet giant succeeds in America’s top court.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Won’t Find Victory in His War

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would never win his war in Ukraine in a speech marking the one-year point of the invasion.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsEarlier in the

  • Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

    American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday, adding that more sanctions will be imposed on the Kremlin in the coming days. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark, U.S. sanctions are effectively resulting in military losses for Russia by straining its military machine. Russia is the world’s second-largest arms producer after the United States, but Adeyemo asserted that “today, Russia can’t produce enough arms to meet their basic needs and to be a supplier to the countries that rely on them.”

  • Putin Rages Against the West, Defends Ukraine Invasion in Annual State of the Nation Speech

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor that has killed tens of thousands of people.

  • Putin took a swipe at oligarchs who have fled abroad, while asking them to come back and invest in Russia

    Putin resorted to a well-worn tactic in his speech, attacking sanctioned oligarchs with the aim of shoring up support from ordinary Russians.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear defeated Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s election lawsuit

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up former Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox’s (R) challenge to the timing of officials’ tabulation of mail-in ballots in his election. Cox, who lost to Gov. Wes Moore (D), sought to reverse lower court rulings that allowed election officials to count mail-in ballots weeks before Election Day.…

  • China foreign minister says war in Ukraine "spiralling out of control"

    China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiralling out of control". Source: Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, while delivering a keynote address at the opening of a security conference, CNN reports Quote: "China is deeply worried about the continuous escalation of the conflict and possibility of the situation spiralling out of control," Qin Gang said at the Lanting Forum held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu says 'Let's talk' as heat rises on judicial plan

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Tuesday for a dialogue with opponents of his proposals to overhaul the judiciary which have drawn mass protests and criticism from around the world. Netanyahu has previously derided opponents of the proposals, which would increase the power of politicians to appoint judges and curb the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions, as embittered leftists who refuse to accept the result of the last election. "No excuses - so that together we will achieve a broad agreement for the benefit of all the citizens of Israel, for the benefit of our country."

  • Not a word about mobilisation: Putin reads his message for almost 2 hours

    Russian President Vladimir Putin read his message to the Federal Assembly for almost two hours, but during this time he did not make an announcement of any "victories" of the Russian Federation at the front, nor an announcement of war, nor a new wave of mobilisation.