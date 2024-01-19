No new permits for in-law apartments in Weymouth as rules remain unwritten

WEYMOUTH − Mayor Robert Hedlund’s administration has withdrawn a request to create rules for in-law apartments after the process hit a snag over who would be allowed to stay in them.

That means any Weymouth resident hoping to build such an addition on their property will have to wait indefinitely for permits to resume.

After receiving a petition from residents who were concerned about the construction of an in-law apartment in their neighborhood that would be larger than the main home, town staff discovered there were no specific rules for these types of structures that outlined how big the apartments can be or who can live in them. In-law apartments had been approved without needing a special permit.

The town stopped accepting applications for in-law apartments in October as it sought to come up with rules.

Town planning officials and members of the ordinance review committee agreed on specifications such as the maximum size of an apartment, how many rooms were allowed and how it must be connected with the main home.

But they disagreed on who could live in the apartments. The town intended to create the language for people related to the main homeowners by “blood or marriage.” But town councilors wanted to expand that and allow homeowners the freedom to help a family friend or a loved one who doesn’t necessarily fall into that category.

That sounded too much like accessory dwelling units, which the town is “not interested in dealing with” because it could turn homes that are zoned single-family into two-family lots, said Robert Luongo, the town's planning director. The town does not currently allow accessory dwelling units.

“When you’re changing the intent of the ordinance, which the intent of this ordinance was to regulate in-laws, and you change it to allow accessory dwelling units, it's a different ordinance altogether,” Luongo said.

The town might not have a choice if Gov. Maura Healey’s proposal last year to allow accessory dwelling units by right for single-family homeowners is approved. Luongo said “the town will have to abide by whatever passes.” Healey offered the proposal as a way to add affordable housing amid a protracted housing crisis in Massachusetts.

Two permits for in-law apartments were approved in Weymouth in 2023, according to the town’s building department.

The town council received the Hedlund administration's withdrawal request during a meeting Wednesday. Either the mayor or the town council can revive the process to create rules.

Hedlund said he would talk to town councilors and would "have to read the tea leaves from them" to make sure it's something that would be worth his while.

Until that happens, no more in-law apartment permits can be approved.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: New Weymouth in-law apartment permits on pause as rules remain unwritten