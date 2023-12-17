No persons of interest in shooting that killed 41-year-old man at Kansas City home

A man died following a shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 11:40 a.m. to the 4400 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The 911 callers directed police to a nearby home, where they found 41-year-old Eric Hayden unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical crews pronounced Hayden dead at the scene.

Detectives arrived and began investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but upgraded it to a homicide based on bodily trauma and evidence at the scene.

Police don’t know the circumstances surrounding the incident and haven’t identified any persons of interest in the case.

Hayden’s killing was the 179th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. This year surpassed 2022, which ended with 171 homicides, as the second deadliest year ever recorded in the city. At this time in 2020, Kansas City’s deadliest year on record, there had also been 179 killings.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything surrounding the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to the hotline that leads to an arrest.