No Pets? No Problem. There's Decor For That

Collier Sutter
  • Acclaimed Italian designer <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.in/content/italian-architect-alessandro-mendinis-old-sketch-now-becomes-reality-art-painting/?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allesandro Mendini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Allesandro Mendini</a> embraced a level of whimsy throughout his postmodern designs, including this cutesy corkscrew, which is the perfect happy hour partner (and way less noisy than a live parrot).
  • Everyone has one friend who is deeply passionate about sloths—maybe you are <em>that</em> friend. This <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/tufted-is-trending?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hand-tufted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hand-tufted</a> wool rug by <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/artist-lorien-stern-quirky-cool-home?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lorien Stern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lorien Stern</a> is a prime addition to your sloth collection. It can sit snugly at your entryway, greeting guests at the door with its hands out. $200, Lorien Stern. <a href="https://www.lorienstern.com/etc/slothrug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMnxNL3B7UH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dogs Furniture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dogs Furniture</a> just dropped a line of footed stools that mimic the form of your favorite pet. "These heavy metal stools were definitely intended to be playful," says artist Dylan Green, "Its feet are a fluid continuation of material." You'll find a huge line of colors available, from primary shades to a neon pink.
  • Utah-based Rug Maker Audrey Hancock of <a href="https://tuftgal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tuft Gal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tuft Gal</a> is making worms and other everyday objects adorably personified. Who wouldn't want a cheeky rug companion by their bedside? No worm pals were harmed in the making of these "<a href="https://tuftgal.com/collections/wall-art/products/copy-of-worm-boi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Worm Bois.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Worm Bois."</a> $250, Tuft Gal. <a href="https://tuftgal.com/collections/wall-art/products/copy-of-worm-boi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This elephant-shaped desk pal is a sleek vintage touch to any <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/height-adjustable-desks?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WFH setup." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WFH setup.</a> Many eligible nicknames will be on the table for this little tape dispenser, designed by Julian Brown for Rexite in 1998. $89, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/991238707/hannibal-model-tape-dispenser-designed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This table task lamp, designed by Harry Allen in 2001, is meant to look like a dog ready to glide off on roller skates–what could be cuter than that? $165, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/957853446/kila-dog-lamp-vintage-ikea-harry-allen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Toucan Table Lamp, designed by H.T. Huang for Huangslite in the 1990s, is making waves all over again. It's a must-have in the vintage seller world. The striking two-tone piece is built with a modular beak, ready to sit with prowess by your entryway, and it cleverly folds into itself if the beak gets in the way. $998, 1stDibs. <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/furniture/lighting/table-lamps/1-2-toucan-table-lamp-ht-huang-huangslite-1990s/id-f_22796002/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIk_fnyvz97wIVlrWzCh0MCwn5EAQYASABEgI_FPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Take T-Rex home in the form of this table lamp, resembling a dinosaur egg with little feet. Designed by Tatsuo Konno for Ikea in the 1990s, the lamps are available in red, white, and blue, and have a base made of silver-painted steel with a glass globe on top. $60, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/840921538/ikea-dino-egg-lamp-table-lamp-ikea?ref=nla_strv-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
