'No place safe' as Israeli airstrikes bombard Gaza Strip: Live updates

Israeli airstrikes bombarded the Gaza Strip on Friday as the areas where Palestinian civilians could escape the expanding military operations continued to shrink and the United Nations warns that there's "no place safe for civilians in southern Gaza."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, an independent humanitarian aid group, said an airstrike smashed into a house near its headquarters in Khan Younis on Friday, sending "dozens" of people with injuries to a nearby hospital and inciting panic among the 14,000 displaced civilians crowded in the facility.

Khan Younis, the second largest city in the territory, has been the focus of the Israeli military's ground offensive that expanded into the southern region of Gaza last week.

Medhat Abbas, director general for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, said a strike in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killed and wounded a number of people but gave no exact numbers, according to the Associated Press.

The Israeli military on Friday said its ground, aerial and naval forces struck more than 450 targets in Gaza over the last 24 hours. It did not specify where the operations occurred but said several militants were killed by airstrikes before they could launch "rocket fire at our forces."

Since the war began two months ago, Israel’s campaign has killed more than 17,100 people in Gaza, 70% of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Hamas and other militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack and took more than 240 hostages. An estimated 138 hostages remain in Gaza, mostly soldiers and civilian men, after more than 100 were freed, most during a cease-fire last month.

Developments:

∎ Six Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed on Friday amid Israel's latest raid in the West Bank, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The armed forces were attempting to arrest suspected Palestinian militants when gunfights broke out.

∎ “Airstrikes and random artillery shelling have continued intensely since last night until this morning,” Hassan Al Najjar, a journalist speaking by phone from northern Gaza, told the Associated Press.

∎ On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said casualties are still too high in a call with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, a senior State Department official told the Associated Press. Blinken told Dermer that Israel must do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

∎ The Israel Defense Forces said the death toll of its soldiers has risen to 87 since Oct. 7, when 1,200 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians. The military also says it has killed about 5,000 militants and has acknowledged that about two Palestinian civilians have died for every militant.

Reuters journalist killed in 'active combat zone' Israeli military says

In response to an investigation that revealed Israeli tank fire killed a Reuters video journalist and injured six reporters in Lebanon, the Israeli military said the incident took place in an active combat zone and was under review, the outlet reported.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its forces were firing at Hezbollah fighters who had attacked across the Lebanese border.

"One incident involved the firing of an anti-tank missile, which struck the border fence near the village Hanita. Following the launch of the anti-tank missile, concerns arose over the potential infiltration of terrorists into Israeli territory," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement. "In response, the IDF used artillery and tank fire to prevent the infiltration. The IDF is aware of the claim that journalists who were in the area were killed."

"The area is an active combat zone, where active fire takes place, and being in this area is dangerous," the Israeli military added. "The incident is currently under review."

Videographer Issam Abdallah, 37, who had covered wars for years, was filming Israeli shelling less than a mile away from the border with Lebanon on Oct. 13 when a round hit a group of journalists from Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Al Jazeera, killing Abdallah, Reuters said its investigation showed. A second strike less than 40 minutes later severely injured AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28.

Amnesty International said its own investigation concluded the strikes were "likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime.''

Human Rights Watch issued a report calling the shelling "an apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime."

UN warn about 'safe zones' in Gaza

United Nations officials said there are no "safe zones" in Gaza and reiterated calls for a humanitarian cease-fire. According to Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, more than 80 U.N. facilities in the Gaza Strip have been hit.

The escalation of fighting in and around the city of Khan Younis has displaced tens of thousands of people in addition to cutting off the majority of humanitarian aid deliveries. More than 80% of the territory’s population has already fled their homes.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that so-called designated safe zones have a risk of spreading disease.

"These zones are tiny patches of barren land with no water, no facilities, no shelter from the cold and the rain, no sanitation," Elder said. "Expecting hundreds of thousands of people to relocate again and again, in the middle of a war with no pause in fighting, is simply unworkable.”

Contributing: John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY; Associated Press

