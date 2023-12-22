No planned freeway closures: ADOT advises to stay up to date on weather, road conditions

No freeway closures were scheduled throughout the Phoenix area this weekend, as the Arizona Department of Transportation will pause its full-closure improvement projects over Christmas and New Year's weekends.

Instead, the department is urging drivers to stay up to date on the current forecast ― which calls for rain throughout the state along with snow above certain elevations ― as well as watching out for existing restrictions and work zones.

Weather watch: Rain and snow expected to hit Arizona on Friday

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Interstate 10 will have work zones

Details: Be on the lookout for existing work zones along Interstate 10 in areas between the I-17 "Split" near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the Loop 202 interchange in Chandler.

ADOT does not plan on scheduling more work zone restrictions over the next two holiday weekends, ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel told The Arizona Republic.

Reduced speed limit along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point

Details: Work zone conditions, such as a reduced speed limit, are in place along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point as part of the ongoing widening project.

What is going on with Interstate 17? Massive expansion underway north of Phoenix

Eastbound Loop 101 between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road

Details: The right lane of eastbound Loop 101 between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road is currently closed for freeway wall construction.

Tips for road trips in wet conditions

To ensure motorists reach their destinations for the holidays safely, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends the following:

Stay up to date on weather and highway conditions: Updated forecasts can be found by visiting each branch of Arizona's National Weather Service syndicates: Flagstaff, Phoenix or Tucson. Drivers also can visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, download the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices) or call 511 for highway conditions.

Leave prepared: Be sure to bundle up if you are heading into a colder climate. Bring extra clothes as well as gloves and an emergency prep kit in case you have to stop while on the road. Make sure cellphones are charged and pack extra drinking water, food and prescription medications.

Emergency checklist: Blankets, flashlight, ice scraper and a small shovel are helpful items to consider carrying in your vehicle if you areheaded into winter weather conditions. ADOT has a complete list of items at azdot.gov/KnowSnow > Must haves for every vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona freeway closures this holiday weekend