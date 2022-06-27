No plea deal reached for man accused of killing Ira Township woman

A man accused of killing an Ira Township woman will head to trial next month.

Stephen Traskal appeared in St. Clair County Circuit Court for a plea hearing Monday. St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg said a plea agreement had not been reached in the case.

Traskal will head to trial on July 12 in front of St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman.

Traskal is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is accused of killing Carlene Nowlin, 77, and injuring her son on Aug. 14 at the Ira Township residence they all shared.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

