A Port Huron man accused of killing a woman in an alleged drug deal gone bad will be going to trial next month.

Robert Tonchen appeared in front of St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Lane for a plea hearing Tuesday. Tonchen's lawyer and the prosecution said no agreement had been made.

A jury trial date is set for July 13.

Tonchen is charged with open murder, tampering with evidence, fourth-degree arson and a habitual fourth offender enhancement in the slaying of Stephanie Thompson.

Tonchen was charged after Thompson was found dead in a parked car on Vanness Street in January.

Nicholas Floyd testified in an earlier court hearing Thompson, who was his girlfriend, met Tonchen shortly after midnight on New Year's Day to give him drugs.

Floyd said the couple believed Tonchen was going to sell the drugs to pay them back a $25 debt.

Thompson was found dead in a parked vehicle with obvious trauma to her body in the 2700 block of Vanness Street at about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 1, the Port Huron Police Department has said.

If convicted, Tonchen will face a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years due to the habitual offender enhancement.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: No plea deal reached for man charged in New Year's Day slaying