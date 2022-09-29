No ‘political witch hunt’: What Mendez losing ruling in Paterson election fraud case means

Joe Malinconico
·4 min read

PATERSON — A state Superior Court judge on Thursday morning rejected Alex Mendez’s attempt to argue that the criminal election fraud charges against him stem from a “political witch hunt” orchestrated by Mayor Andre Sayegh.

In denying Mendez’s “selective prosecution” defense, Judge Sohail Mohammed determined that the councilman failed to provide any proof that he was targeted for investigation because of his opposition to Sayegh.

“Evidence must be more than mere speculation,” Mohammed said during his ruling.

The judge also denied Mendez’s effort to force Sayegh to release emails and other correspondence between him, his staff, and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office about the case.

Mendez is accused of breaking New Jersey’s laws on voter registration and mail-in ballots during Paterson’s May 2020 elections for the 3rd Ward council seat. The AG’s Office filed charges against him less than two months after the election.

“For me, we’re going to wait for the trial and we’re going to prevail,” Mendez said on Thursday morning, shortly after Mohammed’s ruling.

For subscribers:Paterson mayor supporter helped NJ's investigation of city election fraud

Despite the judge’s decision, Mendez continued to assert that Sayegh was the catalyst for the state investigation against him.

Paterson 3rd Ward Councilman Alex Mendez.
Paterson 3rd Ward Councilman Alex Mendez.

“We all know that this was all done because of him,” Mendez said. “This is a joke,” the councilman added, referring to the investigation.

Mendez said he would confer with his lawyer, Paul Brickfield, about whether to appeal Thursday’s decision.

"I did not participate in any law enforcement investigation related to this matter," Sayegh told Paterson Press earlier this month when asked about Mendez’s accusations against him.

The courts have not yet scheduled the case for trial.

More in Paterson:Why might Paterson give a $19.2M tax break on a housing project near Great Falls?

Mendez had based his selective prosecution claims on three factors — the AG’s use of one of the mayor’s police bodyguards as Spanish translator while investigators interviewed a voter in the case, the state’s use of one of Sayegh’s deputy mayors to provide Bengali translation during another voter interview and the fact that the AG looked into fraud accusations against a Sayegh ally in the 2020 elections, Mohammed Akhtaruzzaman, but did not file charges against him.

But the judge discounted Mendez’ assertion that the AG’s probe bended under “local influence” from Paterson.

Regarding the Akhtaruzzaman situation, Mohammed said Mendez had not proved that the facts matched those in Mendez’s own case. He noted that judges must give “deference” to “prosecutorial discretion” on whether to file charges in such situations.

Mohammed also said Mendez had not provided enough evidence showing Sayegh was involved in the allegations over the use of translators connected to the mayor.

The indictment charged Mendez with seven crimes: election fraud, fraud in casting a mail-in vote, unauthorized possession of ballots, tampering with public records, falsifying or tampering with records, false registration and attempted false registration.

The most serious charge — election fraud — is a second-degree offense that comes with a maximum 10-year prison sentence if he is convicted. That charge is based on the allegation that Mendez tried to register two people to vote in the 3rd Ward even though he knew they did not live in the election district.

More Paterson:New law will allow Paterson authorities to seize and destroy dirt bikes, ATVs. Here's why

Mendez is one of two Paterson council members — both adversaries of Sayegh — under indictment in the case. The other is 1st Ward Councilman Michael Jackson, was indicted on five of the same criminal charges that Mendez is facing, but not the two counts of false registration.

The election fraud charge against Jackson accused him of submitting a completed mail-in ballot for someone while allegedly knowing the voter did not make the candidate selection marked on the ballot.

Jackson has said he plans to take the case against him to trial, which previously had been scheduled to start on Oct. 17. But officials said the start of the Jackson trial is being pushed back to an as-yet undetermined date.

Two other men were named in the original charges filed two years ago by the AG’s office, both campaign workers for 2nd Ward Councilman Shahin Khalique.

One of them, Abu Razyen, eventually was indicted on third degree election crimes last February. Authorities have not announced any further criminal proceedings against the other, Shelim Khalique, the councilman’s brother.

The AG’s Office also has charged Shelim Khalique with operating unsafe school buses and hiring unqualified drivers in his role as owner of a student transportation company. Those charges were announced on the same day in June 2020 that state authorities issued a press release about the election fraud case.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson election fraud: Alex Mendez loses 'selective prosecution'

Recommended Stories

  • NC faction of NAACP members accuses national organization of disenfranchisement

    The accusations are the latest voiced publicly in a heated dispute gripping the North Carolina NAACP. One camp accuses former leaders of financial mismanagement and more.

  • In an age of 'quiet quitting,' some money-hungry politicians are glorifying 7-day work weeks, sleepless nights, and burn-it-on-both-ends hustle culture

    'Quiet quitting' and self-care routines have become the new normal post-pandemic, but politicians across the aisle are promoting 7-day workweeks and sleepless nights in their fundraising emails.

  • Campaign Report — The Senate race flying under national Democrats’ radar

    Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. Starting this week, you can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and Caroline Vakil (cvakil@thehill.com). Subscribe here. North Carolina Dems say they can flip Senate…

  • McConnell, GOP give political payback to Manchin

    Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a taste of political payback by forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to cancel a scheduled vote on Manchin’s permitting reform bill. The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with Schumer this summer to pass major…

  • Tom Ridge backs Dr. Oz in the U.S. Senate race and is impressed by his 'desire to serve'

    Ridge, in a statement, said he's met with Oz several times over past year. The Erie native said he's impressed by Oz's "intellect and desire to serve."

  • Sigourney Weaver Says 'Alien' Script Once Included Sex Scene — and She Told Ridley Scott to Cut It

    The actress also said her character survives the movie in order to subvert expectations since "no one in their wildest dreams" would "think it is going to end up being the girl" at the time

  • Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

    In 2015, Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts.

  • Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson…

  • Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment

    (Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a USB drive into the computer used to administer the election at a precinct in Gaines Township in Kent County, according to a statement by county clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. The incident highlights the so-called "insider threat" risk that has increasingly worried election officials, especially in battleground states like Michigan where falsehoods about systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election have spread most widely.

  • Shooting at California school campus leaves at least six people injured

    The incident at Rudsdale Newcomer high school comes as Oakland has been grappling with more than two years of elevated gun violence

  • Community Alert: Police seeking suspect in connection to sexual assault in South Boston

    The Boston Police are turning to the public for help in locating the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred in a South Boston neighborhood last week.

  • Trump objects to verifying list of property seized from Florida estate - court filing

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting a federal judge's instruction to submit a sworn declaration on whether they believe the government's list of property taken from Trump's Florida estate is accurate. According to a letter publicly filed by Trump's lawyers on Wednesday, the former president's legal team told Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, who is reviewing the materials taken in the federal raid of the Florida property, that they don't believe Dearie has the authority to require them to make such a filing. The Trump lawyers' letter, dated Sept. 25, says the order by another federal judge appointing Dearie to conduct the outside review of the materials only requires that the government file a declaration on the accuracy of the inventory list, and not Trump.

  • Trump's pick for governor in Michigan is left to fend for herself as money dries up

    Two months ago, former President Donald Trump and the Republican establishment joined forces to elevate Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s messy GOP primary for

  • Here’s Why Officer John Balcerzak Was Fired After Arresting Jeffrey Dahmer

    Police Officer John Balcerzak arrested Jeffrey Dahmer for his 17 murders, but he ignored Glenda Cleveland’s warnings along the way. Here’s where the cop is now.

  • Vegas Pipe-Bomb Killer Escapes Prison Using Battery Acid and Cardboard Dummy

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentWhen Southern Desert Correctional Center officers arrived at Porfirio Duarte-Herrera’s cell on Tuesday morning, they expected to see the 42-year-old prisoner for his scheduled morning count.Instead, according to authorities and local media reports, they found a dummy, possibly made out of cardboard, in his place—and learned they were days behind a convicted bomber on the lam.On Thursday morning, after five days on the run and a $30,000 reward, Las Vegas Me

  • Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search

    Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick

  • Pennsylvania State Troopers Association endorses Democrat Shapiro, Republican Oz

    The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Wednesday threw its support behind Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in a midterm election cycle that’s seen crime emerge as a major campaign issue. In a statement posted on its website, the association calls Oz “a strong champion for law enforcement officers and…

  • RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'

    The lawyer for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on Wednesday asked a judge to free him and played a recording of her client saying he is now dedicated to nonviolence and wants only to “return home to my brother and live the rest of our days in peace.” Sirhan, 78, has spent 54 years in prison. It was the first time Sirhan’s voice had been heard publicly since a televised parole hearing in 2011, before California barred audio or visual recordings of such proceedings.

  • Massachusetts woman kills former landlord with hammer, steals $40,000 through forged checks

    A Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her former landlord with a hammer and stealing tens of thousands of dollars through forged checks from his savings was arraigned on Wednesday. Xiu Fang Ke, 43, was accused of murdering Leonard Garber, 65, inside his Mount Vernon Terrace home in West Newton, Massachusetts. The man’s brother reported him missing on Monday, prompting the Newton Police Department to search for him at his address three times.

  • Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz. Eleven percent of…